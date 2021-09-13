How to get "A Cat's Gift" secret achievement in Genshin Impact

A hidden achievement is a difficult challenge to complete in Genshin Impact, as players will have no idea where to start unless they have received a hint beforehand.

'A Cat's Gift' is a new secret achievement added in Genshin Impact version 2.1 that can only be obtained after completing a particular World Quest. Players need to feed cats for a set amount of time in order to complete this hidden task.

This article will guide players to obtain the hidden achievement of 'A Cat's Gift' as well as a Precious Chest in Genshin Impact.

Guide to obtain 'A Cat's Gift' secret achievement in Genshin Impact

Complete day 4 of 'Neko is a Cat' World Quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

To trigger the beginning of the hidden task 'A Cat's Gift', you need to complete the fourth day of the quest 'Neko is a Cat: Shrine Recipe.' All nine 'Neko is a Cat' quest guides can be found here.

After the completion of the 'Neko is a Cat: Shrine Recipe,' you will receive a recipe named 'Invigorating Kitty Meal.' When receiving this recipe, it is recommended to cook the dish at least seven more times as you will need it for later.

Next, wait until the next day after you complete the quest 'Neko is a Cat: Shrine Recipe.' On the fifth day, the player must teleport to the waypoint west of Fort Hiraumi and head southeast until you find a stone formation that resembles a cat paw.

A total of 9 World-quests are located at Asase Shrine, under the quest series "Neko is a Cat."#GenshinImpact #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/zrUHZ9X06x — Sportskeeda Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpactSK) September 9, 2021

A cat can be seen on top of the rock (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the cat-paw stone formation on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Approach the cat on the left side of the stone formation and feed it with 'Invigorating Kitty Meal.' Then, wait for the next day and feed the cat once again.

The third day of feeding the cat (Image via Genshin Impact)

The cat will move to the next two small stones on the second and third days respectively. You must provide the cat with the same dish and wait for the next day.

The fourth day of feeding the cat (Image via Genshin Impact)

Finally, on the fourth day, the cat will move to the last small stone. You must then feed the cat one last time to obtain the hidden achievement 'A Cat's Gift.'

Also Read

Not only will players receive a secret achievement, but they will also earn a Precious Chest which can be found atop the largest stone in the stone formation. In total, this task gives Genshin Impact players 10 Primogems, the most sought after rewards in the game.

Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!

Edited by Atul S