Best Genshin Impact Diona build with 4-star weapons: November 2021 guide

Diona is currently a featured event character in Genshin Impact alongside Hu Tao, Thoma, and Sayu. She is often considered one of the best support characters in the game as players can use her for both shields and heals.

Moreover, Diona belongs to the Cryo element, which is important to trigger over-powered reactions such as Melt, Freeze, and Super-Conduct. As a result, she is a flexible unit that can be put in many team compositions.

Here's a quick guide for players to build Diona in Genshin Impact.

How to build Diona as a support character in Genshin Impact

Diona is the best Cryo battery character in Genshin Impact. Her Elemental Skill is great for energy regeneration, and players must use it wisely.

Diona's Elemental Burst has a high cost (80) but compensates for it by the constant AoE healing and Cryo DMG.

One of the best elements of Diona's kit is that her shields and healing scale off of her maximum HP.

Based on these factors, here are the best weapons and artifacts for Diona in Genshin Impact:

Weapons

Diona is one of the rare characters in Genshin Impact that works best with four-star weapons. The two most viable options are the 'Favonius Warbow' and the 'Sacrificial Bow.'

Both weapons have an Energy Recharge sub-stat, which is great for quickly getting Diona's burst. The Sacrificial Bow's passive can end the cooldown for her Elemental Skill, while the Favonius Warbow's passive further helps in energy generation. Hence, players can use both these weapons on Diona based on their team's requirements.

Interestingly, the Elegy for the End bow is also a decent weapon for Diona, owing to the ER sub-stat.

Artifacts

Just like many other support characters, Diona unleashes her true potential with the 4-piece Noblesse Oblige set. It not only increases her burst DMG but also buffs the party members when she uses the burst.

However, if another member of the party is already using the 4-piece Noblesse Oblige, then Diona can be trialed with a 2-piece Tenacity of the Millelith (increases HP) and 2-piece Emblem of Severed Fate (increases ER).

Aritfact stats

Diona is undoubtedly a low-investment support unit. Luckily, players do not need to stack Crit stats on her because her damage output remains considerably low even at high investment.

Players should emphasize on getting HP stats in their Sands, Goblet, and Circlet. This is because her shields and heals will scale off it. For sub-stats, Energy Recharge should be prioritized more than Crit stats, which is a sigh of relief for any Genshin Impact player.

Team compositions

Here are three Genshin Impact teams where Diona can successfully fulfill the role of a Shield character and healer:

Eula, Fischl, Sara, Diona

Eula, Raiden Shogun, Sara, Diona

Ganyu, Mona, Venti, Diona

A free-to-play yet great team composition is:

Kaeya, Xingqiu, Sucrose, Diona

Diona gets many desirable buffs with her constellations and becomes truly unstoppable at C6. Her return with Hu Tao in the 2.2 update is certainly great for fans who've been wanting to add a Cryo support character to their team. Others who already own Diona can wish on the current banner to unlock some valuable constellations.

