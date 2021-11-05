Genshin Impact: Hu Tao rerun sales are close to Raiden Shogun’s record in China

Rerun banners tend to do worse than original ones in Genshin Impact, but Hu Tao's rerun sales nearly matched the Raiden Shogun's record in China.

Most Genshin Impact players know that the Raiden Shogun's banner sold exceptionally well. It was number one in several parts of the world, so it is impressive to see a rerun banner compete with that.

For reference, Hu Tao's original banner made less than half of the sales based on current sales figures.

It was so successful that the Chinese server was overwhelmed and had issues with too many players logging in and trying to roll for her.

Hu Tao's rerun has done exceptionally well in China, being on par with Raiden Shogun's record

The sales figures for Genshin Impact in recent months (Image via Chandashi)

Genshin Impact players should notice that Hu Tao's rerun has outperformed her original banner in China. The huge spike in September correlates with the Raiden Shogun's banner.

Some reasons that make Hu Tao so popular are:

Amazing DPS potential

Well-known voice actresses

Aesthetically pleasing design

Staff of Homa is running alongside it

It's worth noting that the original release of Hu Tao didn't entirely coincide with the Staff of Homa's original release date. Hu Tao's original banner ran from 2 March 2021 to 16 March 2021. Staff of Homa initially ran from 23 February 2021 to 16 March 2021.

Thus, some of the initial Staff of Homa sales weren't applicable to Hu Tao's credit back then.

Hu Tao's popularity in China

An example of the effect that these banners' popularity had on the Chinese servers (Image via Genshin Impact)

Most Genshin Impact characters' banners top off near the beginning. In Hu Tao's rerun, so many Chinese players tried playing the game, only to end up overwhelming the servers.

As most players would know, the servers tend to not go down randomly in Genshin Impact. Of course, it only lasted for a brief moment as Travelers were eventually able to try to summon Hu Tao or the Staff of Homa.

The Hu Tao rerun banner

The highly successful banner (Image via Genshin Impact)

Hu Tao is the star of the show. She's a 5-star Pyro Polearm user whose primary focus is inflicting a massive amount of damage to enemies. One weapon that helps her achieve those crazy numbers is Staff of Homa, an excellent Polearm in the meta.

Staff of Homa and Elegy for the End are the 5-star weapons running alongside Hu Tao's personal banner. The featured 4-star weapons are:

Mouun's Moon

Rainslasher

Sacrificial Sword

The Widsith

Wavebreaker's Fin

Other characters featured on the character banner include a debuting Thoma and familiar faces in Diona and Sayu.

Other effects by Hu Tao's banner in Genshin Impact

Her banner is responsible for making Genshin Impact the number one app in 32 countries. These 32 countries include:

Russia Ireland Estonia Austria Belarus Poland France Philippines Singapore Indonesia Vietnam Canada Australia Belgium Netherlands New Zealand Chile Finland Kyrgyzstan Latvia Luxembourg Malaysia Malta Norway Brunei Ukraine China Hong Kong Taiwan US Japan South Korea

Hence, Hu Tao's popularity isn't exclusive to China. Dominating all of these markets is a rare occurrence for Genshin Impact, but Hu Tao's rerun helped them achieve that.

