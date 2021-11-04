How to use Genshin Impact Wish Simulator for Hu Tao and Staff of Homa banner

Using a Wish Simulator is a great way to test out one's gacha luck for Hu Tao or the Staff of Homa banner in Genshin Impact.

Fewer desktop Wish Simulators are being updated to include the rerun banners. Several of the old popular Wish Simulators don't include the recent Hu Tao or Staff of Homa banner, limiting a player's ability to have fun. Fortunately, several apps do contain both banners.

This article covers the Genshin Wish Sim: Unofficial app by saihou, which players can find by clicking here if they're on Android.

How to use a Genshin Impact Wish Simulator app to test out one's luck on a Hu Tao or Staff of Homa banner

Two of the app's official images spliced together (Image via Google Play)

Like their desktop equivalents, Wish Simulator apps allow players to test an infinite number of pulls. None of it transfers to Genshin Impact, but some players do love to use it regardless.

This app, in particular, is rated 4.7 stars with 14K reviews and over one million downloads. It's one of the most popular Genshin Impact Wish Simulator apps out there.

How to use a Wish Simulator app

The Staff of Homa banner allows players to use an Epitomized Path (Image via saihou)

Once the player has downloaded and installed the Wish Simulator app, it's time to check out Hu Tao or the Staff of Homa's banners. They are similar to one another in this app, but there are some minor differences.

Opening the app by default will direct players to Hu Tao's rerun. They will see Hu Tao, Thoma, Sayu, and Diona on the banner. If Travelers wish to check the Staff of Homa rerun with Elegy for the End, they need to click on "Weapon 20."

There is a "Chart Course" option below "Total Wishes" that players can enable. They can choose either the Staff of Homa or the Elegy for the End, like how it works in Genshin Impact with the Epitomized Path.

Players can get lucky with this app (Image via saihou)

Ideally, the player will use Wish x 10 as often as they'd desire. They will get different results every time they do so. For example, the above picture includes two Elegy for the Ends in 100 rolls. However, resetting it and doing another 100 rolls gave the following:

Wolf's Gravestone x 1

The Widsith x 2

Mounn's Moon x 3

Sacrificial Sword x 3

Wavebreaker's Fin x 2

Fischl

Rainslasher x 3

Other weapons x 85

If players click on the "?" icon, they can see the pity rates and Fate Points accumulated thus far in Genshin Impact. The Staff of Homa banner includes a 5-star pity rate of 80, whereas the Hu Tao banner has it at 90.

Both pity rates are accurate to what's possible in Genshin Impact.

100 pulls on the Hu Tao banner (Image via saihou)

There are some differences between the Hu Tao and Staff of Homa Wishes on this app. One of the most noticeable is that character banners showcase how much money has been spent. For example, 100 wishes would cost approximately $200 in Genshin Impact.

Travelers can click on the "i" icon to see more details on this screen.

Adjusting the settings for this unofficial Genshin Impact app

Genshin Impact players can alter the settings too (Image via saihou)

Clicking on the "Settings" button brings up the above screen. The Advanced Settings option includes:

Disclaimer

Credits

Localization

Ads

Light/Dark Mode

Genshin Impact players can also go to past banners if they'd like; they're not limited to solely Hu Tao or the Staff of Toma reruns.

