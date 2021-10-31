Hu Tao and her signature weapon, Staff of Homa, return to Genshin Impact

miHoYo has finally announced that Hu Tao will be getting her banner rerun in Genshin Impact version 2.2, along with her best-in-slot, signature weapon, the Staff of Homa.

In a recent tweet, the Genshin Impact developers got the player base quite excited by announcing some of the upcoming events that they can look forward to in phase 2 of version 2.2.

Hu Tao and the Staff of Homa get their rerun banners in Genshin Impact version 2.2 phase 2

Hu Tao’s banner start date has been officially announced, and the pull for the Director of the Wangsheng Funeral will be going live on November 2, at 6.00 PM server time and end on November 23, at 2.49 PM server time.

Her banner will be called the “Moment of Bloom” and she will be sharing her increased drop rate with Thoma, Diona, and Sayu in the event.

Along with her character pull, Hu Tao’s signature/best-in-slot weapon, Staff of Homa, will also be featured under the event wish “Epitome Invocation”. This banner will start and end at the same time as “Moment of Bloom”.

Furthermore, it will also feature weapons like Elegy for the End (Bow), Wavebreaker’s Fin (event-exclusive Polearm), and Mouun’s Moon (Bow).

The Staff of Homa: Characteristics and skill set.

The Staff of Homa is a Liyue polearm described as a “firewood staff”, and is considered Hu Tao’s signature weapon in Genshin Impact.

The 5-star character is finally getting her rerun banner along with her staff in version 2.2 phase 2, and the event will last precisely three weeks.

The Staff of Homa is a 5-star weapon that comes with a base attack of 46. It has a 14.4% crit damage bonus effect and comes with the skill Reckless Cinnabar.

The skill reads:

HP increased by 20%.

Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 0.8% of the wielder’s Max HP.

When the wielder's HP is less than 50%, this ATK Bonus is increased by an additional 1% of Max HP.

Hu Tao has been one of the most coveted characters in Genshin Impact. With her finally getting her first rerun banner in the game, the community is quite excited about the upcoming pulls.

