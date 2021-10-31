Genshin Impact Hu Tao banner release date, time, countdown, 4-star characters and weapons

Genshin Impact players don't have to wait long for Hu Tao's banner or the new weapon banner, as both have a release date of November 2, 2021.

Different servers will have varying countdowns. Hence, it's vital for aspiring Hu Tao mains to know when the character will be available. The featured characters on her banner include:

The weapon banner alongside her rerun will feature:

All of these banners will end on November 23, 2021.

Genshin Impact Hu Tao's rerun banner: All you need to know

Hu Tao's rerun banner and the new weapon banner have a release date starting on November 2, 2021. It will last until November 23, 2021. Hu Tao's last banner was in March, and she's only available on banners where she's featured (like most 5-star characters).

Hence, players who want to roll for her shouldn't miss out on when they can try to summon her.

Countdown for US servers

The above countdown displays the time that US players must wait for before Hu Tao's banner goes live in Genshin Impact 2.2.

Note: The weapon banner will start at a similar time as Hu Tao's banner.

Countdown for European servers

It's the same deal here, except European players have access to her banner sooner than US players do.

Countdown for Asian servers

Travelers on the Asian servers will have access to her rerun before the European and American servers.

Characters on Hu Tao's rerun banner

Hu Tao is still a potent character after all these months (Image via Genshin Impact)

The upcoming characters on Hu Tao's banner are:

Hu Tao

Thoma

Sayu

Diona

Hu Tao is a 5-star Pyro Polearm user best known for her DPS potential. Her C1 helps elevate her offensive capabilities to the next level. Hence, this banner will benefit F2P or low spenders who got her from her previous banner.

Travelers who don't have her yet in Genshin Impact can still spend their Primogems on it. Otherwise, they may have to wait for months until they get another chance.

Thoma will finally be playable soon (Image via Genshin Impact)

Thoma will make his debut in Genshin Impact 2.2. He is a 4-star Pyro Polearm user who specializes in creating shields for his teammates. Both his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst can create shields.

Sayu and Diona are the remaining 4-star characters to be featured in Hu Tao's rerun. The last time they were featured was in Yoimiya's banner (together coincidentally enough).

The weapon banner

How the weapon banner looks in-game (Image via Genshin Impact Leaks Reddit)

The weapons that will appear in Epitome Invocation for the second half of Genshin Impact 2.2 are:

Staff of Homa

Elegy for the End

Mouun's Moon

Rainslasher

Sacrificial Sword

The Widsith

Wavebreaker's Fin

Staff of Homa and Elegy for the End are 5-star weapons. The former is a Polearm, whereas the latter is a Bow. Staff of Homa last appeared alongside Hu Tao's previous banner, and it is a weapon that synergizes excellently with her kit.

The remaining options are all 4-star weapons. Mouun's Moon is a 4-star Bow with the same effect as Wavebreaker's Finn (a 4-star Polearm). Both weapons have a secondary stat of ATK%.

Not only that, but they both boost the user's Elemental Burst DMG by 0.12/0.15/0.18/0.21/0.24% of the party's entire maximum Energy. The maximum bonus is 40/50/60/70/80%.

Sacrificial Sword is one of the 4-star weapons that players might wish to get (Image via Genshin Impact)

Rainslasher is a 4-star Claymore that increases DMG against foes affected by Hydro or Electro and has a secondary stat of Elemental Mastery.

Sacrificial Sword is a 4-star Sword with a secondary stat of Energy Recharge. Its effect has a chance to reset the user's Elemental Skill cooldown if it damages a foe.

The Widsith is the final featured weapon, and it's a 4-star Catalyst. Its secondary stat is CRIT DMG, and the user gains a random effect that lasts for ten seconds (but can only happen once every 30 seconds). These effects include boosting ATK, Elemental Burst DMG, and Elemental Mastery.

