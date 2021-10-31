Upcoming Genshin Impact banners for V2.2, V2.3, and V2.4: Reliable leaks and speculations

Genshin Impact players are excited to learn about the upcoming banners in the 2.2, 2.3, and 2.4 updates. The majority of the community is free-to-play, and information on forthcoming banners helps them save the Primogems accordingly.

Several trustworthy Genshin Impact leakers have revealed the banners that will arrive in future updates. From new characters to re-runs, there's a lot that players can look forward to.

Genshin Impact version 2.2 and 2.3 banner leaks reveal: Hu Tao's banner and Albedo's re-run

Hu Tao's banner will replace Childe's on November 2 until November 23, 2021. While the only confirmed four-star character in the banner is Thoma, leakers have suggested that Sayu and Diona accompany the new Pyro Polearm user.

Interestingly, the Epitome Invocation banner for the 2.2 updates has been leaked as well. Players will wish for the Staff of Homa (Hu Tao's signature weapon) alongside the Elegy for the End bow.

For version 2.3, players can expect to see three Geo characters in the banners. Naturally, this will bring a stark shift in the meta.

The first banner in the Genshin Impact 2.3 update will feature Albedo. The re-run banner will be followed by Itto's banner that will also feature Gorou.

While Albedo's banner is speculated to arrive on November 24 the leaked release date for Itto and Gorou is December 14, 2021.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks reveal Yunjin and re-run banners for either Xiao or Ganyu

Multiple reliable sources in the Genshin Impact community, such as Ubatcha, have claimed that version 2.4 will finally introduce Yunjin as a playable character.

genshin leaks

-



YUNJIN WILL BE PLAYABLE IN 2.4

However, Yunjin's rarity and element haven't been confirmed at the moment.

SaveYourPrimos // Genshin Banner Leaks @SaveYourPrimos Added a much-needed tl;dr timeline at the top of our Upcoming Banners page.



(We see you, Ganyu-savers, and we are collecting all the crumbs we possibly can.) Added a much-needed tl;dr timeline at the top of our Upcoming Banners page.(We see you, Ganyu-savers, and we are collecting all the crumbs we possibly can.) https://t.co/7BaM30pyx5

Based on the 21-day banner schedule and the 42-day update schedule, the release dates for the 2.4 version banners are:

2.4 update first banner - January 3rd/4th, 2022 with Yunjin

2.4 update second banner - January 24/25th, 2022

Yunjin will most probably be a four-star character, owing to which a re-run banner for a five-star character is being rumored for the 2.4 update. This includes Xiao and Ganyu. Both characters are fan-favorite damage dealers, and the hype for their return has been sky-scraping.

As per speculation, if Xiao's re-run takes place in the 2.4 update during Lantern Rite 2022 event, then Ganyu's re-run banner will most likely be delayed for the 2.5 update.

Readers must note that Genshin Impact banners are always subject to change, and they must take leaks and speculations with a grain of salt.

