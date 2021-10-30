Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: New artifact sets for Defense scaling characters and healers leaked

There are two major artifact sets to be introduced in Genshin Impact 2.3: Husk of the Opulent Dreams and Ocean-Hued Clam. The former is geared toward units that want DEF and Geo DMG, while the latter revolves entirely around healing.

Both 4-star and 5-star variants exist for these new Genshin Impact 2.3 artifacts.

These artifact sets have unique 4-piece set effects that several leakers have already revealed. Genshin Impact 2.3 starts on November 23, so Travelers will see them in-game soon.

Husk of the Opulent Dreams and Ocean-Hued Clam will have the same sub-stats as other artifacts. Hence, users will have to farm them in the domain that hosts them like most artifact sets.

New artifacts from Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks

xiona @zhonglipolearm

#Genshin #genshinleaks #genshinimpactleaks #原神 #leaks In 2.3 We should also get a new set of artifacts: Husk of Opulent Dreams & Divine Chorus In 2.3 We should also get a new set of artifacts: Husk of Opulent Dreams & Divine Chorus#Genshin #genshinleaks #genshinimpactleaks #原神 #leaks https://t.co/uBWTNL3RQR

This Genshin Impact 2.3 leak shows Travelers what the new artifacts look like in-game. From left to right, it displays the following:

Goblet of Eonothem Plume of Death Circlet of Logos Flower of Life Sands of Eon

The top artifact set is the Husk of Opulent Dreams, and the bottom is the Ocean-Hued Clam. Fortunately, there is more information about these Genshin Impact 2.3 artifacts.

Husk of the Opulent Dreams

Starshell @starshell100 Husk of Opulent Dreams



2pc: DEF +30%

4pc: The on-field character's Geo damage grants +6% DEF and +6% Geo damage, up to one stack every 0.3s, for a maximum of 4 stacks. When off-field, one stack is gained per 3s. When new stacks are not gained, the buff loses one stack every 6s. Husk of Opulent Dreams2pc: DEF +30%4pc: The on-field character's Geo damage grants +6% DEF and +6% Geo damage, up to one stack every 0.3s, for a maximum of 4 stacks. When off-field, one stack is gained per 3s. When new stacks are not gained, the buff loses one stack every 6s. https://t.co/fFjjj3lc4J

The 2-piece artifact set bonus is a flat 30% DEF boost. It's the only 5-star 2-piece bonus to do so, as Defender's Will is only available in 3-star and 4-star variants. Characters who value DEF scaling items, such as Albedo and the upcoming Itto, can benefit from this effect.

Its 4-piece bonus ups the ante even further. The active character's Geo DMG will grant 6% DEF and Geo DMG. Up to four stacks are obtainable, and it can only happen once every 0.3 seconds.

Alternatively, the active character can gain one stack every three seconds if they're off the field. They will lose one stack every six seconds if no new buffs are acquired.

HOLY VIOLET KARIN 🍡🎆 @cin_rik //Genshin leaks



You mean to tell me one of the new artifact sets is about Ei creating Scaramouche??? //Genshin leaksYou mean to tell me one of the new artifact sets is about Ei creating Scaramouche??? https://t.co/ZBcDr15Us3

The names and descriptions of the individual Husk of Opulent Dreams artifacts are unknown right now. However, there is a translation of some of the Genshin Impact 2.3 text. It's purely a rough translation, so some of it is bound to change for the official English localization.

Ocean-Hued Clam

According to Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks, this artifact's 2-piece set bonus is a 15% Healing Bonus. They also mention its 4-piece set effect, which involves the active character summoning a Sea-Dyed Foam when they heal a character.

This Sea-Dyed Foam is a small bubble that floats around players, lasting for three seconds. During that time, it will accumulate however much HP is healed and deal it as AOE DMG to nearby foes at the end.

This effect can only happen once every 3.5 seconds, and it can store up to 30,000 HP healed.

The exciting part about these leaks is that some aspects have already been altered in the beta version. For example, Ocean-Hued Clam used to be known as Divine Chorus. Likewise, it used to have an effect where the 4-piece set could heal when the Sea-Dyed Foam exploded.

Hence, Travelers should never forget that leaks are subject to change.

Additionally, new Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks reveal that the Ocean-Hued Clam artifacts have names and descriptions. The latter part is visible in the above Reddit post. The names are:

Sea-Dyed Blossom

Deep Palace's Plume

Cowry of Parting

Pearl Cage

Crown of Watatsumi

Edited by Ravi Iyer