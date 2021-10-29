3 best Genshin Impact characters to pair with 'Elegy For The End' weapon

Genshin Impact will release the Elegy for the End bow alongside the Staff of Homa in the upcoming Epitome Invocation banner. The weapons will be accompanied by brilliant characters such as Hu Tao, Thoma, Diona, and Sayu, who will be featured in the Moment of Bloom event wish banner.

Many players seemed disappointed that Elegy for the End will be featured in the next weapon banner and not the Amos' Bow. This is primarily because the weapon has an Energy Recharge sub-stat, which isn't that useful on DPS characters.

Here are three characters who can efficiently fulfill their support roles with the Elegy for the End bow.

Top three characters for Elegy for The End bow in Genshin Impact

3) Kujou Sara

Kujou Sara is a support Electro character that requires a ton of Energy Recharge to work efficiently. Hence, the Elegy for the End Bow is a viable option for her.

Kujou Sara is an Electro four-star character in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Many players even prefer the Elegy for the End over the Skyward Harp while building Sara because the former helps her in spamming the Elemental Burst.

2) Diona

Even though the best weapons for Diona are often considered to be Favonius Warbow or the Sacrificial Bow, the Elegy for the End is a decent alternative for her.

Diona in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

The Elegy's Energy Recharge sub-stat is great for Diona and can help players in getting the character's Elemental Burst quickly. Lastly, the bow can be used to enhance the overall Elemental Mastery of the team.

1) Venti

The Anemo archon, Venti, is still considered one of the best support units in Genshin Impact. Accordingly, the Elegy for the End is called the tailor-made weapon for support Venti builds.

Venti in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

With Elegy for the End, Venti not only gains a considerable amount of Energy Recharge but also buffs the entire party's ATK and Elemental Mastery.

This is great for dealing more damage from the primary DPS characters in the team. Venti's crowd control abilities, when combined with Elegy's ATK/EM buffs, become broken in time-based challenges such as the Spiral Abyss.

All in all, the Elegy for the End is not a bow that Genshin Impact players should use for increasing their damage output. Instead, it can only be utilized by support characters who require higher energy recharge to get their Elemental Bursts.

In the upcoming 2.2 weapon banner, the Elegy for the End will be accompanied by the Staff of Homa, which is undoubtedly the best polearm in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu