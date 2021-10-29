List of ascension materials for Elegy for the End in Genshin Impact

Five-star weapons are often in demand in Genshin Impact, including Elegy for the End. Thus, there are some players who might need to know its ascension materials.
Elegy for the End is a 5-star Bow that focuses on Energy Recharge and Elemental Mastery. It's only available through Wishes, making it a time-limited weapon.
The following is an entire list of ascension materials that players will need for Elegy for the End in Genshin Impact:
- 5 x Boreal Wolf's Milk Tooth
- 14 x Boreal Wolf's Cracked Tooth
- 14 x Boreal Wolf's Broken Fang
- 6 x Boreal Wolf's Nostalgia
- 23 x Heavy Horn
- 27 x Black Bronze Horn
- 41 x Black Crystal Horn
- 15 x Recruit's Insignia
- 23 x Sergeant's Insignia
- 27 x Lieutenant's Insignia
- 225,000 Mora
The following table displays all of the Elegy for the End's ascension materials in Genshin Impact:
Farming the Boreal Wolf ascension materials
All of the Boreal Wolf items come from the Cecilia Garden domain. The domain is northwest of Wolvendom. However, the caveat is that Genshin Impact players can only get them on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.
Like with most ascension materials, Genshin Impact players can also craft them at a crafting bench. They can get all of the following ascension materials here:
- 5 x Boreal Wolf's Milk Tooth
- 14 x Boreal Wolf's Cracked Tooth
- 14 x Boreal Wolf's Broken Fang
Farming the Horn ascension materials
Mitachurls and Lawachurls drop the following ascension materials relevant for Elegy for the End:
- 23 x Heavy Horn
- 27 x Black Bronze Horn
- 41 x Black Crystal Horn
Genshin Impact players can use the interactive map shown above to find every location for Mitachurls. All levels can drop the Heavy Horn, while Levels 40+ and 60+ may drop the Black Bronze Horn and Black Crystal Horn, respectively.
Like with the Boreal Wolf ascension materials, Genshin Impact players can also craft the higher-leveled Horn items.
Farming the Insignia ascension materials
Fatui enemies drop the Insignia ascension materials. This includes what the Elegy for the End needs:
- 15 x Recruit's Insignia
- 23 x Sergeant's Insignia
- 27 x Lieutenant's Insignia
These Fatui foes are located all over Teyvat, so some Travelers may opt to use the above interactive map. They can zoom in and pan the map however they see fit. All of these Fatui enemies can drop the Recruit's Insignia. Level 40+ can drop the Sergeant's Insignia, and Level 60+ can drop the Lieutenant's Insignia.
Genshin Impact players can also craft these items at a crafting bench.
Farming Mora
Mora is obtainable in a myriad of ways. For example, Travelers can open chests, complete quests, and clear domains to earn them. Elegy for the End requires 225,000 Mora to fully ascend it (not counting individual level up costs).
If a player wants to farm Mora by itself, then clearing a Blossom of Wealth can add a few dozen thousand Mora (depending on their World Level).