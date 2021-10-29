List of ascension materials for Elegy for the End in Genshin Impact

Five-star weapons are often in demand in Genshin Impact, including Elegy for the End. Thus, there are some players who might need to know its ascension materials.

Elegy for the End is a 5-star Bow that focuses on Energy Recharge and Elemental Mastery. It's only available through Wishes, making it a time-limited weapon.

The following is an entire list of ascension materials that players will need for Elegy for the End in Genshin Impact:

All ascension materials for Elegy for the End in Genshin Impact

Elegy for the End works well with characters like Venti (Image via Genshin Impact)

The following table displays all of the Elegy for the End's ascension materials in Genshin Impact:

Ascension Level Materials Mora 1 5 x Boreal Wolf's Milk Tooth5 x Heavy Horn3 x Recruit's Insignia 10,000 2 5 x Boreal Wolf's Cracked Tooth18 x Heavy Horn12 x Recruit's Insignia 20,000 3 9 x Boreal Wolf's Cracked Tooth9 x Black Bronze Horn9 x Sergeant's Insignia 30,000 4 5 x Boreal Wolf's Broken Fang18 x Black Bronze Horn14 x Sergeant's Insignia 45,000 5 9 x Boreal Wolf's Broken Fang14 x Black Crystal Horn9 x Lieutenant's Insignia 55,000 6 6 x Boreal Wolf's Nostalgia27 x Black Crystal Horn18 x Lieutenant's Insignia 65,000

Farming the Boreal Wolf ascension materials

Cecilia Garden is located here (Image via Genshin Impact)

All of the Boreal Wolf items come from the Cecilia Garden domain. The domain is northwest of Wolvendom. However, the caveat is that Genshin Impact players can only get them on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Like with most ascension materials, Genshin Impact players can also craft them at a crafting bench. They can get all of the following ascension materials here:

Farming the Horn ascension materials

Mitachurls and Lawachurls drop the following ascension materials relevant for Elegy for the End:

Genshin Impact players can use the interactive map shown above to find every location for Mitachurls. All levels can drop the Heavy Horn, while Levels 40+ and 60+ may drop the Black Bronze Horn and Black Crystal Horn, respectively.

Like with the Boreal Wolf ascension materials, Genshin Impact players can also craft the higher-leveled Horn items.

Farming the Insignia ascension materials

Fatui enemies drop the Insignia ascension materials. This includes what the Elegy for the End needs:

These Fatui foes are located all over Teyvat, so some Travelers may opt to use the above interactive map. They can zoom in and pan the map however they see fit. All of these Fatui enemies can drop the Recruit's Insignia. Level 40+ can drop the Sergeant's Insignia, and Level 60+ can drop the Lieutenant's Insignia.

Genshin Impact players can also craft these items at a crafting bench.

Farming Mora

A Blossom of Wealth can award some players plenty of Mora (Image via Genshin Impact)

Mora is obtainable in a myriad of ways. For example, Travelers can open chests, complete quests, and clear domains to earn them. Elegy for the End requires 225,000 Mora to fully ascend it (not counting individual level up costs).

If a player wants to farm Mora by itself, then clearing a Blossom of Wealth can add a few dozen thousand Mora (depending on their World Level).

