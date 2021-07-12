How to do bounties in Genshin Impact: Eligibility and rewards explained

Bounties are an excellent way to increase reputation levels and farm mora in Genshin Impact. The game offers numerous ways to farm materials and level up characters.

Bounty is one such system where players need to defeat a particular enemy to get in-game rewards. They are routinely available and can be accessed from the Reputation menu.

Gamers need to find an enemy using clues spread across a given area and defeat it. Beating the enemy will reward them with Reputation EXP, usable to obtain essential in-game rewards.

Completing bounties increase Reputation level in Genshin Impact

Players will be eligible to access the bounty system after reaching Reputation level 2 in Genshin Impact. The Reputation system can be unlocked after completing the respective Archon Quests of each nation.

Mondstadt Reputation from Hertha (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Reputation level is increased by Reputation EXP, obtained from completing Archon Quests, Bounties, Requests, World Exploration, and World Quests.

Also read: How to find the Dragonspine tablets in Genshin Impact

Liyue Reputation from Ms Yu (Image via Genshin Impact)

To access the Reputation system, players need to converse with the respective representatives in each nation. Hertha from Knights of Favonious handles the Reputation system in Mondstadt.

Liyue's Reputation system is handled by Ms Yu, the secretary in the Ministry of Civil Affairs. Both can be found in the main city.

Bounty in the Reputation menu (Image via Genshin Impact)

Accepting the bounty

After conversing with Hertha and Ms Yu, players can access the Reputation system of the respective nations. The bounty section will have three bounties that refresh every week.

The three bounties will have varying difficulty levels, rising with an increase in stars.

Also read: Realm bounty and trust Rank bonuses in Genshin Impact: All you need to know

Bounties (Image via Genshin Impact)

The following are the rewards for each level of difficulty:

3-Star Bounty : 60 Reputation EXP + 20,000 Mora

4-Star Bounty : 80 Reputation EXP + 25,000 Mora

5-Star Bounty : 100 Reputation EXP + 30,000 Mora

Clicking on the bounty will give the description of the enemy and its location. Gamers can also see the special combat effects that the enemy will possess.

The combat effects include immunity and vulnerability to some specific attacks. So users need to configure their teams beforehand to deal with the corresponding enemy quickly.

Bounty Description (Image via Genshin Impact)

Tracking down the enemy

By clicking on "Accept Bounty," a broad region will be marked on the map. Players need to find the enemy using hints within that region.

Bounty region marked on the map (image via OneAuEight)

On entering the marked area, a 10-minute timer will start within which players need to find and defeat that enemy. Failing to do so within this period will stop the players from completing the bounty.

Also read: Fatui Harbingers in Genshin Impact: All you need to know

Tracking clues (image via OneAuEight)

Players can find clues to the enemy's location using Elemental Sight, which shows a blue-colored wind current directing towards the clues.

The hints may need players to obtain a flower or defeat some enemy like a Slime or a Hilichurl. Getting three such clues will finally lead the players to the primary enemy.

Defeating the bounty (Image via OneAuEight)

After defeating the enemy, gamers will be eligible to get the rewards they can collect from the Reputation menu. A high reputation level can earn them essential in-game items such as recipes of Resonance stones, Gadgets, Treasure Compass, and more.

On reaching the maximum Reputation level, players will get nation-exclusive Wind Gliders. Apart from these, bounties are a great way to farm a significant amount of Mora that players should not miss by any chance.

Also read: How to get Mondstadt and Liyue exclusive wind gliders in Genshin Impact

Edited by Ravi Iyer