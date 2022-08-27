Genshin Impact Vanarana Luxurious chest puzzle guide with all 3 Seelie locations

Genshin Impact players have explored the entirety of Sumeru in their efforts to collect more Treasure Chests, Primogems, and Dendro sigils.

The hidden Luxurious Chest is located in the Vanrana region of Sumeru, which is larger than the previous nation. Players can unlock it by finding three Seelie. Players will have to be patient with this puzzle, as they will have to use the new four-leaf sigil to travel swiftly to higher and farther locations.

The puzzles found in Sumeru are more confusing than the ones players have already experienced in other nations.

The following article will guide players to the location of the three Seelies and will help them unlock the hidden Luxurious Chest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Guide to three Seelie locations to unlock Vanarana's Luxurious chest

The Vanarana region of Sumeru is surrounded by abnormally large lily pads, and players can find a hidden Luxurious Chest in one of them. Players will have to find three Seelies and bring them back to their original locations to remove the seal from the Luxurious Chest.

Keep in mind that Genshin Impact players will have to come out of the Dream world to find these Seelies. Use the Rhythm of the Dream notes to come out of the dream world.

If players are already out in the real overworld, follow the locations shown in the pictures below to find the Seelies.

First Seelie

Location of first Seelie and where to start (Image via Genshin Impact)

Head to the marked location in the picture above to start the search for the first Seelie. The marked location will bring players near a house (shown in the picture above) with four-leaf sigils on top of it.

Use the four-leaf sigils to travel to the location of the first Seelie. Once players touch the first Seelie, it should start moving towards the location of the hidden Luxurious Chest. Keep following the Seelie until it has gone back to its original location.

Players are advised not to drop down, since that will most likely reset the Seelie position, and players will have to start from scratch.

Second Seelie

Location of second Seelie and where to start (Image via Genshin Impact)

The same set of steps have to be repeated for the second Seelie as well. Teleport to the Statue of the Seven. If players are nearby, they should just head towards the area marked with the red circle.

The marked location should bring players near another house with four-leaf sigils on top of it. Use the sigil to travel and go to the location of the second Seelie, as shown in the picture above. Follow the Seelie back to its original location and proceed to find the last Seelie.

Third Seelie

Location of third Seelie and where to start (Image via Genshin Impact)

The location of the last Seelie can be seen in the picture above. Players do not need to use four-leaf sigils to reach the marked location. Simply climb the mountain nearby on the northern side.

The height of the mountains is on par with the lily pads, and players can simply glide their way to the last Seelie's location in Genshin Impact. Follow the last Seelie to its original location, which should then unlock the luxurious chest. Use the nearby four-leaf sigils to grapple their way to the chest and collect their reward.

Edited by Saman