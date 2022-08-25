How to redeem new Genshin Impact 3.0 code for free Primogems

Genshin Impact is back in the headlines with their latest patch update and the release of the highly anticipated Sumeru region. As expected, fans have already started exploring the new Dendro region and begun sharing their experiences within the community.

With an entire new region to explore, there are also new characters and weapons on the way that players may want to spend their Primogems on. Fortunately, every new patch release comes with a new redeem code that grants players 60 free Primogems and other rewards when it is redeemed. The latest 3.0 redeem code is:

6A6VJTWGCPYV

As always, there are two ways to claim the rewards from the 3.0 redeem code, which are also mentioned below.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Sumeru update brings new redeem code for 60 Primogems

Genshin Impact fans who follow the game's many leakers and official announcements may have already redeemed the 3.0 livestream codes. The 3.0 Special Program hands out three redeem codes that offer a total of 300 Primogems. However, the developers also release a new redeem code every time a new patch update is launched.

Credible sources have shared the new redeem code that was released with the latest Sumeru update. This new Genshin Impact code can only be claimed once per account and not much is known about its expiration, which is why players should redeem the new Sumeru code as soon as possible.

Here is the new code for players to claim:

Claiming this new code will provide players with 60 Primogems and 5 Adventurer's Experience. Such redeem codes are greatly appreciated by free-to-play players and light spenders. Currently, there are two methods to redeem codes in Genshin Impact. They can either use the official redemption site made by Genshin Impact officials or players can use the redeem option available in the in-game settings as an alternative.

Players who want to use the official redemption site can follow these simple instructions:

Click here to visit the official redemption site

Login with an existing HoYoverse account or create one to redeem the code

Select the correct server to automatically find your account

Check that the correct Character Nickname has popped up

Manually type or paste the new code

Click on Redeem

Once these steps are followed properly, a new dialog box will appear with the message "Successfully Redeemed" and the code's rewards will be sent directly to the player's in-game mailbox.

For those who want to redeem the official 3.0 code through Genshin Impact itself, they can refer to the following steps:

Start the game

Go to Paimon's Menu

Click on the Settings option (gear-shaped icon)

Select Accounts settings

Search for the "Redeem Now" option

Manually type or paste the new code

Click on Exchange

After this, players can check their in-game mailbox to claim the rewards.

Sumeru is a vast region with new puzzles and treasure chests to earn more Primogems. The new patch has introduced three new characters from Sumeru and will continue to do so with future patches. In preparation for this, players will need as many Primogems as possible.

