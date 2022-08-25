How to unlock Sumeru region in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact version 3.0 is available starting August 25, and players can enter the new region of Sumeru through The Chasm in Liyue. Fortunately, Travelers can enter the region quite easily in comparison to Inazuma, which has a special route and cutscene for them to watch first.

Once the Sumeru map is unlocked, players can interact with the new NPC that will start the Sumeru Archon Quest as soon as they cross the tunnel and arrive at one of the Statues of the Seven. This article will show players how to enter Sumeru in Genshin Impact.

How to enter Sumeru region in Genshin Impact version 3.0

With the arrival of Genshin Impact's latest version, players can now get to explore the Dendro country of Sumeru in search of Dendroculus, puzzles, treasure chests, and Primogems. However, they will first need to unlock the new region using a simple method.

Before starting, Travelers will need to update their Genshin Impact game client to version 3.0, so that the new area is added to the game. The new teleport waypoint in The Chasm can only be located after that step is completed.

New teleport waypoint in The Chasm, Liyue (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can start by teleporting to the Statue of the Seven near Cinnabar Cliff and glide south to the location of the waypoint on the map. Once they reach the location, make sure to interact with the waypoint to activate it so it can be used later in the future as well.

Use the Four-Leaf Sigil to teleport to the Statue of the Seven (Image via HoYoverse)

Following that, Travelers can continue to the tunnel right in front of the waypoint until they reach the border of Sumeru. When players reach the end of the path, they will come across a Seelie and the mechanism, 'Four-Leaf Sigil.' In addition, the recently added Archon Quest, "Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark," will also automatically direct players to the path they must take to get to Sumeru.

Players will see a Sumeru's Statue of the Seven right after the Four-Leaf Sigil appears, and they will need to interact with it to light up a part of the Sumeru region and gain Dendro power for the Traveler MC.

Eligibilty to enter Sumeru region in Genshin Impact

Veterans and up-to-date players should have no trouble entering Sumeru. However, new players can run across a wall of prerequisite quests or conditions that they must complete in order to access Sumeru.

The prerequisites for entering Sumeru are as follows:

Reach Adventure Rank 35 or above Complete the Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act IV – Requiem of the Echoing Depths"

Players will be able to start the new Archon Quest automatically and find Sumeru after all these prerequisites have been fulfilled. During their time in Sumeru, players will experience tons of new content and mechanisms to experience. Fans will need a fair amount of time and effort to fully explore the recently unlocked Sumeru.

New characters such as Nilou and Nahida will also be featured through Archon Quests, and some of them can even be called upon from character event banners, which have been included in the most recent release.

