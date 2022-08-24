All 108 Genshin Impact Dendroculus locations in Sumeru (version 3.0)

The Sumeru region is finally out in Genshin Impact's latest update and players have already started their hunt for Dendroculus. Based on the official announcements, Sumeru has been partially unlocked and players can only explore the rainforest part of the Dendro region.

As per the official interactive map, players will come across 108 Dendroculus that can be collected during their journey. Collecting Dendroculus early in-game will allow players to level up the Statue of Seven, providing Dendro sigils to level up the Vanarana Tree of Dreams.

Unlocking higher levels of the Tree of Dreams will provide handsome rewards ranging from Primogems, Billets, Crown of Insight, and more.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Embark on a new journey in Genshin Impact with Sumeru's gameplay trailer.



Sumeru Gameplay Trailer

Click to view in-game footage >>>

youtu.be/zpJEta4ylaY



#GenshinImpact #Sumeru Genshin Impact - Sumeru Gameplay Trailer｜Gamescom 2022Embark on a new journey in Genshin Impact with Sumeru's gameplay trailer.Sumeru Gameplay TrailerClick to view in-game footage >>> Genshin Impact - Sumeru Gameplay Trailer｜Gamescom 2022Embark on a new journey in Genshin Impact with Sumeru's gameplay trailer.Sumeru Gameplay TrailerClick to view in-game footage >>>youtu.be/zpJEta4ylaY#GenshinImpact #Sumeru

Detailed below is a guide on how players can search for and collect all 108 Dendroculus.

Genshin Impact 3.0 locations of 108 Dendroculus in Sumeru

POV of Dendroculus in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Like every other nation, players can collect oculi called Dendroculus. According to Genshin Impact's official interactive map, currently 108 Dendroculus can be found in the Sumeru's rainforest.

Players are advised to start collecting these early on so they can level up Sumeru's Statue of the Seven and collect Dendro sigils. These sigils will be further required to level up the Tree of Dreams Vanarana.

A Twitter user, who goes by the name @zeinvenus, has already come up with a guide where they have shared pictures showcasing the locations of Dendroculus. Each picture covers a part of Sumeru.The rainforest of Sumeru has been largely divided into five areas.

Avidya Forest

Location of Dendroculus in Avidya Forest (Image via @zeinvenus, Twitter)

Players should start their hunt for Dendroculus from the main Sumeru city located in the Avidya Forest. Follow the marked locations shown on the map to find Dendroculus in the area.

The picture above covers the locations of 10 Dendroculus spread all across Sumeru city, Gandha Hills, and Gandharva Ville of Genshin Impact.

Ardravi Valley

Locations of Dendroculus in Ardravi Valley (Image via @zeinvenus, Twitter)

The picture above covers the Ardravi Valley, which represents the Southern part of Sumeru.

Genshin Impact players can refer to the picture above, which marks the location of 29 Dendroculus located in the Ardravi Valley region. Dendroculus is largely spread out between the Port Ormos, Virmara Village, and Devantaka Mountains.

Ashavam Realm

Location of Dendroculus in Ashavam Realm (Image via @zeinvenus, Twitter)

The picture above covers the south-west part of Sumeru, also known as the Ashavam Realm.

Genshin Impact players can follow the marked locations to find Dendroculus in the areas of Apam Woods, Ruins of Dahiri, Yasna Monument, Pardis Dhyai, and Caravan Ribat. A total of 32 Dendroculus can be found in the marked locations.

Vanarana

Location of Dendroculus in Vanarana (Image via @zeinvenus, Twitter)

The next location to be covered is the Vanarana and Vissudha Fields, which represent the western part of Sumeru's rainforest. Genshin Impact players can follow the marked locations to find 19 Dendroculus.

As seen in the picture above, most of the Dendroculus can be found near Vanarana. It is also where players will come across Sumeru's offering system.

Lokapala Jungle

Location of Dendroculus in Lokapala Jungle (Image via @zeinvenus, Twitter)

Lastly, players can collect the remaining Dendroclus from Lokapala Jungle in Genshin Impact. Around 19 Dendroculus can be found in areas covering the Northern parts of Sumeru, including Sumeru City, Chatrakam Cave, and Alcazarzaray.

Players who prefer a more direct approach with visual guides can follow this excellent YouTube video. The video will guide players on where they can find all 108 Dendroculus and how to collect them.

With the launch of Sumeru in the latest 3.0 version update, Genshin Impact players now have access to the Dendro nation and can explore unknown regions for primogems, treasure chests, puzzles, and more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi