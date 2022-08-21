Genshin Impact Kusanali leaks: Release date, story involvement, and more

Kusanali is going to be an extremely important character in the upcoming Genshin Impact updates. Thus, some Travelers may wish to find out more about who she is and her release date. If that's the case, then this article should help them out by aggregating various leaks and information on this character.

Do note that this article will inevitably include spoilers, even if some aspects of it are subject to change. If readers dislike spoilers, they shouldn't read any further.

Genshin Impact leaks about Kusanali: What to know

The first aspect to focus on is Kusanali's model. This "microwave render" of her allows readers to see her model from multiple different angles. It's not too exciting on its own, but it is important to cover. More importantly, the background is a Dendro background, which makes sense since she is known as the Dendro Archon.

The official Genshin Impact trailers call her Nahida, so the inclusion of that name here is a spoiler.

Release date

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (هيثم waiting room) @SaveYourPrimos Quick recap of upcoming lineup:



3.1 - Nilou (5✰), Cyno (5✰), Candace (4✰)



3.2 - Nahida/Kusanali (5✰), potentially Layla (4✰)



3.3 - Scaramouche/Wanderer (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)



Sources outlined in reply. Quick recap of upcoming lineup:3.1 - Nilou (5✰), Cyno (5✰), Candace (4✰) 3.2 - Nahida/Kusanali (5✰), potentially Layla (4✰)3.3 - Scaramouche/Wanderer (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)Sources outlined in reply.

She has been leaked for a Genshin Impact 3.2 release date. There were some initial leaks discussing whether she was set for Version 3.1 or 3.2, but all that matters to readers now is that the current leaks point towards the latter Version Update.

The above tweet also contains a very clean outline for other upcoming release dates that some Travelers might wish to see. It also contains the "Nahida equals Kusanali" spoiler.

An early datamine showed that Nahida was a Catalyst user. If that is still accurate today, then that means she's a 5-star Dendro Catalyst user. The other aspects of this old leak remain accurate, so there isn't much reason to doubt it.

For those curious, small characters like Kusanali and Klee are called "Loli" in the in-game data. So if that part sticks out to the reader, do note that it's referring to their model type. It's questionable, but that's just how the programmers write it.

It is worth mentioning that none of her gameplay abilities have been leaked entirely. If she's playable in Genshin Impact 3.2, it will logically be leaked when the 3.2 beta begins.

Story spoilers

The important part of the above leak is the first half. Basically, the Dendro Archon helps the Traveler escape from an ambush in Sumeru and talks about Dottore's strength. She needs to rest afterward, but this isn't the only story spoiler involving her.

If Travelers want a long, lengthy passage of even more story spoilers, then the above Reddit post has them covered. Essentially:

The Traveler is stuck in a "Dream Loop" and needs Kusanali's help to escape it.

The current Dendro Archon was born after the last one died.

Kusanali doesn't have her Gnosis, as the scholars took it from her.

She is capable of possessing people.

Many sages don't worship her.

These specific story spoilers are relevant for Genshin Impact 3.0. Considering that she's the Dendro Archon, Travelers will likely get more lore related to her in future updates.

