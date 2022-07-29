Every Sumeru character officially revealed by Genshin Impact so far

Genshin Impact Sumeru is coming closer each day, especially after the announcement of phase 2 for version 2.8. Recently, on July 29, the developer released a new teaser introducing more about Sumeru and its mechanism alongside new characters.

In total, there will be eight new characters in Sumeru that Travelers may meet in version 3.0, and most of them will be playable, considering each has its own Visions. Here are all the officially revealed characters for Genshin Impact Sumeru.

All Sumeru characters in Genshin Impact officially revealed

In addition to Tighnari, Dori, and Collei, five new characters were released in the new Genshin Impact Sumeru Teaser on July 29. The developer has confirmed that Travelers will meet these characters during their travel in Sumeru.

1) Alhaitham

Alhaitham officially revealed in the teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Alhaitam is a Dendro-user who is associated with the Haravatat in the Akademiya. Travelers will meet him by chance in Port Ormost, an area in Sumeru.

2) Dehya

Dehya in the Sumeru teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Dehya is a Pyro character with dark skin color and a unique pair of cat ears. While not explicitly stated, Dehya may have certain animal blood in herself, much like Gorou, Diona, Yae Miko, and Sucrose.

3) Nilou

Nilou dancing in the Sumeru teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Sporting fiery red hair, Nilou is a character that is hard to miss in the teaser. She is said to have strayed from the traditional path of Sumeru citizens. Instead of pursuing wisdom like everyone else, Nilou focuses on art and dance.

4) Nahida

Nahida resting on a tree in Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida is the most mysterious character among others in Sumeru because she is introduced with only a name, without any brief explanation of her background. Genshin Impact players also can't spot any vision anywhere near her outfit.

5) Cyno

Cyno with a long staff beside him (Image via HoYoverse)

While Cyno has long been known in the community because he was already mentioned in the official Genshin Impact manga, the developer officially introduced him in the new teaser. Cyno is known as The General Mahamatra in the game and possesses an Electro vision on his belt.

6) Tighnari

Tighnari in the Sumeru teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Tighnari has already been revealed in the previous drip marketing by Genshin Impact. Although his rarity and weapons are currently unknown, Tighnari has a Dendro vision. He is also an Amurta researcher, in addition to being a Forest Watcher in the Avidya Forest.

7) Dori

Other than Nahida, there is another small girl in Sumeru called Dori. She is a merchant in Sumeru who seemingly has all kinds of goods but at jaw-dropping prices.

8) Collei

The last known character in Sumeru is Collei, another Dendro character wielding a bow. Alongside Cyno, Collei has also been mentioned in the official Genshin Impact manga. However, the girl has matured from her dark past and now has a positive and optimistic personality.

With so many characters introduced for Sumeru in the future version, Travelers will definitely need to start farming their Primogems again in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far