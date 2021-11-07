Where to read Genshin Impact Manga online?

One can read all chapters of the Genshin Impact Manga for free on miHoYo's official website.

If an English player sees "https://genshin.mihoyo.com/en/manga" in the URL, then they're in the right place. It's worth noting that one doesn't need to log in to read the manga. However, the manga isn't translated for all languages at the same pace.

For example, the English version is stuck on Chapter 13, whereas the French version is on Chapter 12. All versions of the official Genshin Impact Manga are free to read. Reading it on miHoYo's website is the intended way to do so, so players don't have to worry about pirating it.

What players should know about the Genshin Impact Manga

Some of the English chapters (Image via miHoYo)

The languages that Genshin Impact fans can choose from are:

Chinese

German

English

Spanish

French

Indonesian

Japanese

Korean

Portuguese

Russian

Thai

Vietnamese

As previously mentioned, all versions are free to read on the same website. However, they're at various points in the story and aren't simultaneously translated.

Where to find the Genshin Impact Manga?

One should see Venti and this block of text if they successfully find it (Image via miHoYo)

There are several ways to find it other than using the first hyperlink in this article. It's at the top (or near it, depending on what one's search history is) if the player types "Genshin Impact Manga."

Alternatively, one can go to the official Genshin Impact website and find it there. Once the player is on the website, there should be several tabs near the top. One of them should read as "Explore."

Click on that, and then click on "Manga."

What can players learn from the Genshin Impact Manga?

Collei (on the left) is a manga-only character at the moment (Image via miHoYo)

The Genshin Impact Manga is canon. Everything that happens in this story is relevant to the game. It contains characters and plot points that aren't explored in-game (yet).

For example, Dottore plays an important role in the Genshin Impact Manga and is one of the 11 Fatui Harbingers. However, he hasn't physically shown up in the game. If fans care about some of the lore surrounding the character or the 11 Fatui Harbingers, then they can learn a little by reading the manga.

He's not the only example, either. The Genshin Impact Manga isn't mandatory to read, but it adds plenty of lore for those who enjoy the game.

It's more Genshin Impact for the fan to enjoy

It can be lighthearted at times (Image via miHoYo)

Naturally, not everything in the Genshin Impact Manga is new. Familiar fan-favorites such as Amber and Kaeya play a role in the storyline. They interact with the new characters to create an experience that some fans might enjoy.

As the official Genshin Impact Manga isn't finished yet, it should go without saying that not every character from the game plays a role at present. Some characters haven't shown up yet or even got referenced once.

