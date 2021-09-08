Who is Dottore in Genshin Impact? Everything known about the Fatui Harbinger so far

Dottore is one of the 11 Fatui Harbingers and serves as a diplomat to Mondstadt in Genshin Impact.

He hasn't been seen in-game as of yet. However, Genshin Impact players can still find out some valuable information about Dottore's character. One of his ruins plays a small role in Childe's story quest. The rest of what's known about him comes from the official manga.

Unlike the game, Dottore shows up physically in the manga. He has light bluish-green hair and is often seen with a vest or a suit. His most noticeable feature is his mask, which covers most of his face except for the lower left side. His personality is largely cold and calculating, fitting for a genius doctor.

Everything known about Dottore (a Fatui Harbinger) in Genshin Impact thus far

A closer look at Dottore's physical appearance (Image via miHoYo)

The vast majority of what's known about Dottore comes from the manga. He is one of the 11 Harbingers and is well-known for his genius intellect. He's cold-hearted, but he's appropriately powerful for a man of his position in Genshin Impact.

Although he doesn't physically show up in-game (yet), he still plays a minor role in Childe's story quest in Genshin Impact.

Dottore's role in the Genshin Impact manga

Dottore, revealing himself after killing Krupp (Image via miHoYo)

Dottore first shows up in Chapter 1: Bad Wine (Part 1). He debuts on page 4, where he remarks on how he wishes to use Krupp as a test subject. Krupp is one of his underlings, and the duo decided to head to Mondstadt to gather more test subjects.

Dottore managed to defeat Ursa the Drake, who was a menace to the populace of Mondstadt many years ago. He meets with Diluc and wishes to gather more test subjects from Mondstadt. The meeting didn't end favorably for him, but Krupp decided to meet with Diluc later on.

It's a trap, as Diluc wishes to gather information from Krupp. Before he can do that, however, Dottore returns and kills Krupp. He seems to be obsessed with Visions and doesn't like the people who have them.

He later transforms Krupp into a mechanical being (Image via miHoYo)

He will willingly turn one of his adjutants into a mechanical monster (even after said adjutant died). He isn't concerned with what that monster does, as long as it doesn't bother him. Dottore also doesn't care that two Fatui diplomats were killed by Collei, further showing how cold-hearted he is.

He decided to let another underling, known as Barnabas, handle this business. Dottore is also seen in Chapter 16 (which isn't officially translated to English on the official website). Here, he's just annoyed that Diluc manages to escape from his guards.

Dottore's role in Childe's story quest in Genshin Impact

Some of the ruin guards from Dottore's facility are wandering around (Image via Genshin Impact)

Dottore is mentioned in Childe's story quest. He apparently had a facility full of ruin guards that he grew bored of, so he abandoned it. He didn't bother to shut it down properly, further displaying how little he cares about the potential dangers of his work.

Initially, Dottore was researching creatures from the Abyss but managed to create several ruin guards instead. These same ruin guards would later go into nearby areas to cause some trouble. That's the last of what players see from Dottore in-game (for Genshin Impact 2.1, at least).

