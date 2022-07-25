Genshin Impact leaks reveal new 5-star bow with CRIT Rate stats and charged attack damage bonus

Leaks regarding Genshin Impact's upcoming Sumeru region and its characters have been overflowing within the community for quite a while. Continuing the trend, a new leak has arrived, showcasing a brand new bow that will be coming out along with patch 3.0.

This will be a 5-star bow called Hunter's Path, and it will have CRIT Rate as the primary sub-stat. Apart from that, the bow will also have a charged attack damage multiplier, which looks to be in line with Tighnari's leaked kit.

This makes it easy to identify who the bow was built for in Genshin Impact. However, it is important to remember that this bow will only be available from the weapon banner that will be released along with patch 3.0.

Full details regarding Tighnari's best-in-slot bow, the Hunter's Path in Genshin Impact

The brand new bow called Hunter's Path will be the best-in-slot weapon for Tighnari in Genshin Impact. It is well known that Tighnari will be the DPS 5-star Dendro unit that is coming along with patch 3.0.

Keeping with tradition, the developers are also releasing a brand new weapon that will allow Tighnari to deal the most damage within the game. This bow will have CRIT Rate scaling and will also have a charge attack multiplier as a skill.

Obviously, the multiplier will increase depending on how many refinement levels players are able to gather for the weapon. In any case, the exact numbers on the scaling and the multiplier have been provided below.

Hunter's Path detailed stats

It is important to remember that the attack rating and CRIT Rate mentioned here is the one that players will obtain at level 90.

ATK: 542

Crit Chance: 44.10%

Weapon Skill: Gain 12%/15%/18%/21%/24% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Obtain the Tireless Hunt effect when hitting an opponent with a Charged Attack. This effect increases Charged Attack DMG by 160%/200%/240%/280%/320% of EM. This effect will be removed after 12 Charged Attacks or 10 seconds. Only one instance of Tireless Hunt can be gained every 12 seconds.

As things currently stand, the primary stats are quite high, which will help Genshin Impact players easily balance the CRIT Rate/CRIT Damage ratio. However, what makes this bow exceptionally good is its skill.

It provides a very high Elemental Damage bonus, which means that in Tighnari’s case, his Dendro damage will be enhanced once the bow is equipped. Apart from that, the damage from his charged attacks will be increased based on the Elemental Mastery that Tighnari will possess.

This provides further proof that Dendro will rely a lot on Elemental Mastery. Overall, this bow seems very good, and as of now, no other weapons in the game provide such good stats, at least from the free-to-play perspective.

Therefore, players who want to pull for Tighnari should save as many primogems as possible for the weapon banner as well.

