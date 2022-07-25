Latest Genshin Impact leak suggests Scaramouche might be an Anemo character  

Scaramouche is a character who has appeared in Genshin Impact quite a few times. He is one of the 11 Fatui Harbingers and is expected to become playable sometime after the release of Sumeru.

As such, up until this point, several people thought he was an Electro character user based on his esthetics and color palette. However, recent leaks suggest that Scaramouche will probably be an Anemo character once he becomes playable.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (هيثم waiting room) @SaveYourPrimos [MISLEADING] From what we know, Scaramouche is receiving a redesign, and is an Anemo Catalyst.



Although the element isn't what most assumed it would be, there is ABSOLUTELY NOTHING indicating his personality or demeanor is changing.



This has definitely shaken up the community as Scaramouche's origins and lore in Inazuma does not go hand-in-hand with an Anemo Vision.

Scaramouche being an Anemo character in Genshin Impact is not entirely impossible

Scaramouche in Genshin Impact is basically one of the early iterations of a Raiden Shogun puppet. It is well known that Raiden Ei created puppets to run the kingdom. Scaramouche was a test subject when the Electro Archon was simply testing the limits of technological prowess.

Initially, Scaramouche was supposed to take on the role of Raiden Shogun while the real Electro Archon locked herself within her domain for eternal meditation. However, Scaramouche shed tears the moment he was created, which prompted Raiden Ei to believe that he was too soft to rule.

Instead of killing him, Raiden Ei granted Scaramouche his own life and allowed him to go free. As it happens, Scaramouche ended up joining the Fatui Harbingers and ended up overseeing the Delusion factory in Inazuma.

papanella + capitalist clow reed wanter @SpendYourPrimos



heavily borrowed with permission from a certain someone who shared this theory with us about a year ago. they do not want credit for it because they're afraid of the current backlash.



WE DO NOT HAVE HIS NEW DESIGN. don't ask. why anemo scaramouche makes sense, a thread (1/?)heavily borrowed with permission from a certain someone who shared this theory with us about a year ago. they do not want credit for it because they're afraid of the current backlash.WE DO NOT HAVE HIS NEW DESIGN. don't ask. why anemo scaramouche makes sense, a thread (1/?)heavily borrowed with permission from a certain someone who shared this theory with us about a year ago. they do not want credit for it because they're afraid of the current backlash.⚠️ WE DO NOT HAVE HIS NEW DESIGN. don't ask.

A Delusion is similar to a Vision that is created by the Fatui. These Delusions allow the Harbingers to use a second element alongside the one that is obtained through the real Vision. For instance, Tartaglia's original Vision is Hydro, but his Delusion is Electro.

The thing is, many might feel that being a prototype of an Electro Archon, Scaramouche should be able to use Electro Vision. Unfortunately, Visions are not granted by Archons, which means Scaramouche technically should not have one at the moment of creation.

If he had indeed become the Raiden Shogun, Ei would have allowed him to carry her Gnosis (a divine construct that allows Archons to resonate with celestia). However, that did not happen, which means he must have received his Vision much later.

nat @paravide_ every scara leak just sends everything into absolute chaos what do u mean scaramouche is now anemo every scara leak just sends everything into absolute chaos what do u mean scaramouche is now anemo

Therefore, it is highly possible that he received the Anemo Vision first, and later, he used Electro through the means of his Delusion. The way in which Visions are granted is still unknown, which means that Scaramouche getting Anemo Vision is absolutely possible.

Considering this, the leaks might be true, which also means that it adds a lot of depth to how Genshin Impact's story works and the concept through which Visions are granted to people. If Scaramouche indeed gets an Anemo Vision, his character will have many more secrets than what fans originally expected.

In any case, him being an Anemo character in Genshin Impact is still a leak, and it will be hard to confirm anything before HoYoverse provides any concrete information.

