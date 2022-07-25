5 secret Genshin Impact puzzles and chests you may have missed in Golden Apple Archipelago

Genshin Impact's Golden Apple Archipelago is full of secrets for players to uncover, with treasures hidden around every corner. Those who want to get the most out of this event area need to keep their eyes peeled as they explore, as many of these secrets are well hidden.

If fans find all of these treasures, they'll be able to gather tons of extra Primogems, which they'll need for new characters or weapons.

Genshin Impact: Five hidden chests in Golden Apple Archipelago

The Golden Apple Archipelago has lots of hidden chests for Genshin Impact fans to find, with each island containing a bunch of puzzles to complete. Each chest can provide users with precious Primogems, which they will need to summon characters like Kaedehara Kazuha or Yoimiya from the game's featured banner.

Some of these chests are much harder to find than others, but gamers will want to grab as many as they can before they disappear when the event ends.

5) Torches on the Minacious Isle

Torch puzzles are some of the quickest to do in Genshin Impact, but thanks to the unique mechanics of Mona's island, fans may have missed out on some of these harder torch puzzles.

Grabbing the rewards from each puzzle will be worth the extra time it takes to swap between the different forms of the island. Players can find a guide to completing these torch puzzles here.

4) Upside Down Chest

This puzzling chest on the Minacious Isle may seem impossible to get, but the solution to unlocking it is surprisingly simple. Users will simply need to utilize an Anemo character to activate the pinwheel that creates a wind current, launching them up to the chest.

It may be hard to spot it in the surrounding greenery, but once fans find it, it's a quick and easy chest to grab.

3) Broken Isle hidden chests

These chests can only be acquired after completing Xinyan's event quest, and the rewards for completing this simple puzzle are huge. Gamers can grab a hidden Phantasmal Conch, along with a set of three Precious Chests, which grant tons of Primogems each.

Players will want to ensure they head straight for this puzzle once they've completed Xinyan's event quest.

2) Pudding Isle monument chests

There are lots of hidden chests to collect on the Pudding Isle, though users have to finish Kazuha's event quest to access the Bonsai mechanism that allows them to alter its layout.

By altering the layout, fans gain access to various puzzles, and completing them all will grant a bunch of chests

1) Three Luxurious Chests on the Minacious Isle

The Minacious Isle hides one of the longest quests in the event, and completing it will grant gamers a huge amount of Primogems, as they'll be able to collect three Luxurious Chests after completing the task.

It will take quite a bit for fans to be able to gather all the required materials to unlock all three chests, but the rewards are worth it, especially if fans are saving up for Sumeru. A guide to unlocking these chests can be found here.

Genshin Impact's newest event area hides a ton of secrets for explorers to uncover, and readers won't want to miss out.

