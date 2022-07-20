Genshin Impact guide: How to solve the Astral Puzzle in Mona's domain

Genshin Impact players will have to solve some tricky puzzles to get through Mona's new domain, and the Astral Puzzles are some of the toughest in the game. These puzzles will require players to follow certain patterns as they chart out constellations with special mechanisms found in the domain.

Players will have to complete several of these puzzles if they want to make progress in the game and finishing them all can be quite a difficult task. Luckily, once gamers understand how the puzzle mechanics work, they can easily solve each of them.

This article serves as a guide on how the Astral Puzzles in Mona's new domain work.

How to solve the Astral Puzzles in Mona's Domain

Solving the Astral Puzzles in Genshin Impact's newest domain may seem like a daunting task, but it can be easier once players understand its underlying mechanics. Players will have to finish several of these Astral Puzzles if they want to get all of the rewards from Mona's new domain, and the solution is much simpler than it seems. For the most part, all players need to do is create the displayed constellation by utilizing the mechanisms known as Star Guides found on the ground.

To complete this unique puzzle type, players will have to recreate constellation patterns that can be found in several puzzle rooms. Gamers will have to recreate these constellations using the Star Guides. These Star Guides can be activated by striking them, which will cause them to release a beam of blue starlight. Interacting with them will turn them into a laser, allowing gamers to recreate the constellation.

These constellations can become quite complex, but by having a reference to check, Genshin Impact players can easily complete all of these domain puzzles in just a few minutes. The hardest part of finishing these Astral Puzzles is making sure that each Star Guide is pointing in the right direction, but fans are given unlimited time and attempts to recreate the necessary constellation. Players will want to make sure they finish each of these puzzles, as they will reward them with important items and help them progress the quest.

luan @scaramocchi monas 3rd astral puzzle if u need



i didnt take pics of the other 2 cause im stupid srry monas 3rd astral puzzle if u needi didnt take pics of the other 2 cause im stupid srry https://t.co/GIUffWLqYs

If players get stuck on any of these puzzles, they can always utilize characters like Zhongli or Kazuha to get a higher vantage point on the puzzle. This can help them put the image together more easily, allowing for a better visualization of the constellation. Players can also take a screenshot of the constellation to cross-check as they complete the puzzle.

zeph @zephwang mona's domain oh my lord mona's domain oh my lord https://t.co/C15uNOGShT

Mona's domain is one of the most intricately designed domains in Genshin Impact, and players will find tons of hidden secrets in it. Completing these Astral Puzzles will allow players to continue through Mona's event quest, which is key to unlocking more features in the Golden Apple Archipelago. Therefore, players will want to make sure they master these puzzles as they will find quite a few of them in Mona's domain, including one that hides a Phantasmal Conch behind it.

