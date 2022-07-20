How to adjust the Night Raven's sight line to solve the puzzle in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's new event brings players back to the Golden Apple Archipelago to complete quests and uncover treasure. One of these quests is for Princess Fischl herself, and it is full of tricky puzzles that can be quite hard to complete. These puzzles utilize the Night Raven's sightline, which takes advantage of the game's camera to pull off some neat perspective tricks.

Fans may have a hard time getting used to this puzzle type, and quite a few of them are needed to progress, so a guide to completing them can be found here.

How to use the Night Raven's sight line during the Immernachtreich Apokalypse quest in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is always introducing new mechanics and puzzle types for players to complete, and the ones introduced in Fischl's new Immernachtreich Apokalypse quest can be surprisingly tricky. This puzzle type uses a new mechanism called the Gaze of the Deep to present players with a perspective puzzle where they'll need to align a mismatched piece of the environment to create something new.

The Gaze of the Deep (Image via WoW Quests/Youtube)

This can be tough for players to get a hold of on the first try, as the game doesn't provide many hints other than a basic explanation at the start. To complete these puzzles, fans will have to adjust, turn, and zoom the camera in and out until the pieces visually come together. For example, a floating piece of a bridge connecting the two parts on either side, like in the example above.

The bridge coming together (Image via WoW Quests/Youtube)

Once the pieces have aligned, players will see a flash of purple on the screen and a small circle will appear in the center. This means that the solution to the puzzle has been found, and fans can back out of it to continue their journey. The Traveler will have to do this several times to repair paths and bridges that block their path as they progress through Fischl's castle.

wihin ٩( ᐛ )و @aureumcaeIum fischl’s castle is so pretty. i feel like a princess running around here and there asjdjdjd. fischl’s castle is so pretty. i feel like a princess running around here and there asjdjdjd. https://t.co/sPCFh4EJEy

Fischl's castle hides a ton of loot and important lore for the character, and players will want to make sure they keep an eye out as they traverse its massive corridors. This domain is also full of enemies to defeat, some of which block the Gaze of the Deep mechanisms, so bringing a powerful team will be important.

Luckily, there aren't too many of these puzzles to complete, so once fans have the trick down, they should be able to finish the rest of them with ease. The toughest part of completing them is making sure the zoom is at the right level, but the game will automatically make adjustments as long as gamers get close enough to completing it.

Understanding the Night Raven's sight line is key to getting everything from Fischl's new domain, and fans won't want to miss out.

Genshin Impact's new domain utilizes an interesting puzzle mechanism that can be tough to master.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far