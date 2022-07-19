How to operate the device to repair the path in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's Golden Apple Archipelago has finally returned, and it has been filled to the brim with content for players to enjoy. In particular, fans have a ton of puzzles to solve as they traverse through the Archipelago, with treasure hidden behind every corner. It can be tricky to complete all of these puzzles as some of them are quite complicated.

Luckily, operating the device to repair the path to the tower will only take a few minutes. Gamers can find out how to complete this task here and progress through the new event with ease.

Genshin Impact guide on how to repair the path to the tower

Genshin Impact's new event has tasked players with exploring the Golden Apple Archipelago as they complete quests and unlock hidden rewards. Some of these quests can provide a real challenge, especially through their tricky puzzles. Fischl's 'Immernachtreich Apokalypse' quest has a ton of these puzzles to solve, with fans needing to use several unique devices to help repair the castle and move forward.

Fischl's massive castle needs a lot of repairs, and players are tasked with carrying out most of these fixes on their own. Luckily, fixing most of these parts only takes a short while. To repair the path to the tower, players will need to follow the steps listed below.

1) Head to the objective marker

The path is locked behind this forcefield in Genshin Impact (Image via WoW Quests)

As you head towards the objective marker on the map, you'll find that your path has been blocked by a forcefield. You won't be able to walk through it, but interacting with it will have Paimon say the password that shuts it down, allowing you to continue down into a courtyard. Take a left near the fountain with several Hilichurls and interact with the Gaze of the Deep device after defeating the foes.

2) Use the Gaze of the Deep to repair the path

The Gaze of the Deep can be finicky (Image via WoW Quests)

Once activated, the Gaze of the Deep will open up an interface similar to the game's camera. To fix the path, you'll need to aim for the right spot between the two towers and adjust the magnification to a bit below halfway.

Then, you'll need to move the camera inch by inch until the two segments of the bridge appear connected. This can be a bit finicky, but you can use the cracks in the skyline to help line up the shot. Once the small circle appears in the center, this puzzle should be complete.

Fischl's castle is full of puzzles like this one, meaning fans will have to become masters of perspective. These puzzles all rely on using the Gaze of the Deep to change the world around them through optical illusions, which can be tough to figure out. Regardless, players will get some great rewards for exploring this castle, making these puzzles worth completing.

