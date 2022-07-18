All 3 misplaced conch locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's Golden Apple Archipelago has returned, and fans have the opportunity to collect tons of hidden treasures scattered throughout these islands. The Archipelago is full of things to obtain, from rare treasures and rare items to mysterious conches hidden along the islands.

Players must keep their eyes peeled as they explore this massive area, as these conches have an incredible reward for collecting them all. Three of these conches have been misplaced and are hidden in regions that may be tricky to find.

Genshin Impact: How to find all three misplaced conches

Twenty conches are scattered throughout Genshin Impact's newest area, the Golden Apple Archipelago. They are used to provide lore and rewards through the game's latest event system.

When users collect sixteen of these mysterious shells, they can obtain Fischl's new event skin for free, making getting them worth doing.

Several of these conches seem different from the others and are referred to as Misplaced Conches. It's uncertain how many of them there will be, but gamers can collect at least three for now.

Misplaced Conch #1

The first Misplaced Conch can be found at the highest point on Minacious Isle. Players will have to climb the mountain on the western side of this island to its peak to see the Conch sitting on a rock.

Upon interacting with it, they will see a story projected about the Fatui, though it appears out of order. According to the Conch's description, once they are all assembled, users can return them to their rightful place for a reward.

Misplaced Conch #2

To collect this Misplaced Conch, gamers will need to head to the Broken Isle after completing Xinyan's Blazin' Trails quest. It will unlock the ability to change the island's layout by raising and lowering the elevation of its mountains.

By interacting with the island's Stirring Strings, players can lower the mountain on the island's western side to its lowest point. Once this is completed, they can head to it to find a massive cave that has opened up.

nuggiessz🌷🏳️‍🌈|| ily pantalone @nuggiessz_ Go to Broken Isle and find this opening and light up all the torches to drain the water, you'll get another misplaced conch! (16) Go to Broken Isle and find this opening and light up all the torches to drain the water, you'll get another misplaced conch! (16) https://t.co/d26gNliFeM

Entering this cave will present Genshin Impact players with a puzzle that they will need the Pyro element to solve. Several torches in the room are tied to a Pyro totem, and activating them, and the totem will lower the water level in the room.

To reach the Conch, users have to activate both Pyro totems by lighting all the torches, which will drain out the water and reveal the Conch at the bottom.

Misplaced Conch #3

The third Misplaced Conch is the latest so far, and it is only available once gamers have completed the Summertime Odyssey IV quest. Once they have completed this mission, fans can head to the Twinning Isles to find a strange well near the island's northern tip.

The third Misplaced Conch is in this well (Image via WoW Quests)

To reach the Conch, players must interact with the well and throw three ores into it. This will raise the water level in the well, with the Conch floating up to the surface alongside it.

After it has floated up, users are free to pick it up and continue with their journey. Unfortunately, Genshin Impact fans will have to wait until the next day passes to grab the next Conch on the Archipelago.

Genshin Impact's new area is full of secrets to uncover, and gamers will want to find them all.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far