New Genshin Impact character from Mondstadt to be released after Sumeru update, suggests new leak

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that a new character hailing from Mondstadt will join the playable roster following the release of Sumeru. Many assumed that the game would focus on releasing new characters from the land of Dendro as the 3.0 update progressed.

However, it looks like an update in the near future will bring another character from the game's starting region. Fans can anticipate a unique addition that seems tied to the future of Mondstadt.

Here's what we know so far about this newly leaked Mondstadt character.

Genshin Impact leaks: New character from Mondstadt coming in a future update

short male, mondstadt. droopy blue eyes. short messy blonde hair with a fringe the top like a baby bird. navy blue long-sleeved coat, off-white hoodie/shorts. tie like eula's, but short and pale yellow. feathery brooch on chest also like eula's.



shy cartographer. possibly cryo.

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a new character coming in a future update who has his origins in Mondstadt. The character has a unique design, with droopy blue eyes, short messy blonde hair and a long blue coat with a hoodie.

It seems like this character may be a withdrawn individual who hides away from others, which explains why players have yet to meet them during their adventures in the region.

According to leaks, the new character will wield the Cryo element, though their weapon type is unknown. It has been speculated that they will use a Catalyst in battle, though that doesn't seem too plausible.

According to the leakers, this character plays a pivotal role in the cartography of Mondstadt, and may be part of the region's expeditionary team, which would also explain their absence during the previous story content. Their personality is said to be very different from Eula's. However, both have a similar attire, which may allude to their possible ties.

The character has a design that seems to resemble a baby bird, with a tuft of hair and an overall disheveled appearance, which will likely help them stick out Genshin Impact.

Along with that, they'll have a shy expression that seems to play into their role as a reclusive cartographer. However, their design has urged some leakers to believe that they will be a 4-star character.

papanella + capitalist clow reed wanter @SpendYourPrimos

- definitely not Varka, c'mon.

- if we had name/kit/weapon, we'd have mentioned it.

- definitely not Varka, c'mon.

- if we had name/kit/weapon, we'd have mentioned it.

- the Eula comparison isn't made lightly, the elements look very similar. he may be related to her in some way (same division / same family), but we don't know.



- short male = Xiao/Bennett/Gorou

This new character from Mondstadt will also use the short male model, putting them around the same size as Xiao or Gorou. They are confirmed not to be the long awaited character Varka, who has been described as a rather large individual.

As a cartographer, they may actually provide players with information about a region in Mondstadt that they have yet to explore. Many characters have had their first appearances tied to events or new releases, and with their arrival coming after Sumeru's launch, they may eventually feature in a new event in the land of freedom.

Players will want to keep an eye out for more leaks featuring this character as more information is revealed about their kit, name and more.

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a new character coming from the region of Mondstadt.

