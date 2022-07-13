Genshin Impact Heizou materials guide: Farming locations with interactive map

Genshin Impact 2.8 will be released in just a few hours and with it, the new 4-star character Shikanoin Heizou will also make his debut. Heizou is a powerful Anemo Catalyst wielder who utilizes the weapon in a totally unique way.

Heizou uses his Catalyst to amplify the power of his punches and kicks, infusing them with Anemo energy. This allows him to play unlike any of the game's other Catalyst users, attacking at close range and dishing out powerful blows to his enemies.

Fans planning to summon for Shikanoin Heizou can find the materials required to reach his max level here.

Genshin Impact: Shikanoin Heizou ascension guide

Genshin Impact's newest 4-star Shikanoin Heizou will need a ton of materials to reach level 90, but luckily, players can farm all of them easily before he releases later today.

Heizou's ascension materials come from all over the world of Teyvat, and players will need to explore both Inazuma and Liyue if they plan on collecting them all. Luckily, thanks to the game's interactive map, one can find all of these items easily. Here's what Heizou will need to ascend:

18x Treasure Hoarder Insignia

30x Silver Raven Insignia

36x Golden Raven Insignia

168x Onikabuto

1x Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

9x Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

9x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

6x Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

46x Runic Fang

Treasure Hoarder Insignia

; @ayatoof hope this helps u a bit for the future kazuha havers!! i made a treasure hoarder farming routehope this helps u a bit for the future kazuha havers!! i made a treasure hoarder farming route 🔥 hope this helps u a bit https://t.co/aIOzb7sTss

Treasure Hoarders can be found throughout Teyvat, but most commonly in Liyue, as they are scattered throughout the map in this area, digging for treasure and other ill-gotten gains.

Players can easily take them down as they don't pose much of a threat to a well-equipped team, and they'll need to defeat plenty to get enough insignias to max out Shikanoin Heizou.

Onikabuto

Onikabuto can be found throughout the world (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

Onikabuto are the regional specialty that Heizou will require to ascend, and players will need 168 of them to get him to level 90. These purple bugs can be found clinging to trees and mountains, appearing especially frequently in areas of high Electro density.

Fans will be able to pick up plenty of these bugs in Tatarasuna, and they'll need to keep an eye out for any others lurking around Inazuma. Players can use this Genshin Impact interactive map to help locate more.

Runic Fangs

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains



#原神 #Genshin Ruin Serpent - A Ruin machine that looks like a giant serpent has recently come alive for reasons unknown. It slithers quietly in the shadows of the mine to pave a way to the known world for unknown dangers buried in the depths of The Chasm. Ruin Serpent - A Ruin machine that looks like a giant serpent has recently come alive for reasons unknown. It slithers quietly in the shadows of the mine to pave a way to the known world for unknown dangers buried in the depths of The Chasm. #原神 #Genshin https://t.co/21gFddsWYz

Runic Fangs can be gathered by defeating the massive Ruin Serpent who lies in the belly of the Chasm in Liyue. Fans will need to defeat this foe quite a few times to gather the required 46 Runic Fangs to fully ascend Shikanoin Heizou.

Defeating this boss isn't that tough as long as one remembers to utilize the Lumenstone Adjuvant.

Vayuda Turquoise

🍁🍂leaf-boi🍂🍁 kazuha arc @Julipter_ My friend just asked how to unlock vayuda turquoise gemstone



(For alchemy)



But idk what to tell her owo” My friend just asked how to unlock vayuda turquoise gemstone(For alchemy)But idk what to tell her owo” https://t.co/tTtFd6EE8S

Vayuda Turqoise can be found by defeating Anemo-infused bosses like the Anemo Hypostasis and Maguu Kenki. Players will need plenty of these green crystals to max out their Heizou.

These crystals can only be farmed by defeating bosses, so one will need to spend a lot of Resin to get enough for Heizou, unless they utilize Azoth Dust to transmute their other stones. Still, it will be worth the time invested, as Heizou is a powerful choice.

Genshin Impact's latest 4-star character Shikanoin Heizou can provide a ton of value to a team, and fans will want to make sure they have his ascension materials ready.

