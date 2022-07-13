Genshin Impact maintenance duration for all regions: When will the 2.8 update be released?

Genshin Impact 2.8 will soon drop, returning players to the Golden Apple Archipelago. This journey will see Travelers accompanied by several of the game's most popular characters, including Mona, Fischl, and Kaedehara Kazuha.

Players will want to make sure they jump into this update soon, as there will be many new areas to explore, along with quests and treasures.

However, players must wait for the game's update maintenance to complete before the game goes live, and they can find out how long it will last here.

Genshin Impact 2.8 maintenance details

〓Update Schedule〓

Update maintenance begins 2022/07/13 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



〓Update Schedule〓

Update maintenance begins 2022/07/13 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.

Genshin Impact 2.8's maintenance is expected to last five hours and will begin on July 13, 2022, at 6:00 am (UTC+8).

For players in the Western Hemisphere, this maintenance will begin on July 12, with the exact time ranging depending on the timezone.

Given the previous update schedule, players can expect the maintenance to begin at 6.00 pm EST/3.00 pm PST/11.00 pm GMT/6.00 am CST.

This maintenance update will bring a ton to the game, with the 2.8 update being this year's summer update, bringing a massive new area and lots of new quests and content.

Players will spend time with some of the game's fan-favorite characters, and it seems like many of their deepest secrets will be revealed. Gamers will want to ensure they log in for this event, as its rewards will significantly help when summoning new characters.

This timer is ticking down to the official release time of Genshin Impact 2.8, though players should be aware that the maintenance may end a bit early. Update maintenances have a history of concluding up to half an hour earlier, so any player who wants to get a head start on the new story will want to make sure they check in around that time.

〓Event Wish Duration〓

After the Version 2.8 update–08/02 17:59:00



Event Wish "Leaves in the Wind" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves" Kaedehara Kazuha (Anemo)!

〓Event Wish Duration〓

After the Version 2.8 update–08/02 17:59:00

The 2.8 update will return one of the game's most anticipated characters, with fans finally getting another chance to summon Kaedehara Kazuha.

Kazuha has been unavailable for an entire year, and many players will likely summon him as soon as the update goes live. Luckily, players will receive huge rewards once the game's maintenance completes, as the compensation Primogems arrive in their in-game mailboxes.

It will be available soon after the V2.8 update. Get it for free during the limited-time event "Resonating Visions"!



"Bow before the true majesty of the Prinzessin!" – Fischl's New Outfit Showcase "Ein Immernachtstraum"

It will be available soon after the V2.8 update. Get it for free during the limited-time event "Resonating Visions"!

With all this new content in the Genshin Impact 2.8 update, gamers will want to keep an eye on the clock as time ticks down to the update's release. This summer-themed event will be the final step for the Traveler heading to the game's new region Sumeru, which looks to be a significant one in their journey. Fans will only have to wait a few more hours before the update releases.

Genshin Impact's newest update is set to be released in a few hours, and players will finally be able to explore the islands again.

