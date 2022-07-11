Genshin Impact Sumeru leaks: List of all 5-star and 4-star characters leaked so far

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed many of the characters set to arrive over the next few updates, and players will want to make sure they save up a ton of Primogems if they want to collect them all. These characters will provide unique benefits to a team, like powerful Elemental Bursts, incredible healing, strong AOE, and more. Gamers will also finally be able to use the Dendro Element once these characters are released, adding a whole new twist to the game's combat.

Players can find out more about these characters here and see a list of the leaked names.

Every leaked character's name in Genshin Impact

Al(vin) Haitham @blazingooyoroi Took me a while, but I managed to create a render of the upcoming Sumeru characters :)



Hope you enjoy! <3 Took me a while, but I managed to create a render of the upcoming Sumeru characters :)Hope you enjoy! <3 https://t.co/B6PCb2pOMc

Genshin Impact is finally about to bring players to the new region of Sumeru, unlocking a massive area to explore and a new Element to take advantage of. Gamers who have been saving up Primogems for this region will not be disappointed, as a huge list of characters has been leaked for this new area. There are all sorts of additions headed to the game, with a ton of new 5-stars and 4-stars coming in the next few updates.

🍁(Waiting for Sumeru) @hxg_diluc A brief confirmation about rarity

5 star:

Nilou

Kusanali

Tighnari

Cyno

Scaramouche

Baizhu

Al haitham A brief confirmation about rarity5 star:NilouKusanaliTighnariCynoScaramoucheBaizhuAl haitham

Not all of the characters that have been leaked have had a ton of information revealed about them, and as they are still in early beta, much about their kits and data can change. Still, many of these characters have full working models, animations, and even kits, and Genshin Impact fans will want to make sure they are ready to summon for them. Here's a list of the leaked 5-stars coming in future updates:

Nilou: Hydro Sword user who utilizes dances and powerful AOE Hydro attacks.

Kusanali: The Dendro Archon who uses a Catalyst in battle.

Tighnari: A Dendro bow user who will be the first 5-star released from Sumeru.

Cyno: His Element and Weapon are still uncertain, but he will release later during Sumeru's story.

Baizhu: One of the game's first Dendro characters who was recently leaked as a 5-star.

Scaramouche: An Electro Catalyst user, and one of the Fatui Harbingers arriving in Sumeru.

Al-Haitham: A Dendro Sword user who looks to be a retainer to the Dendro Archon.

Players will be able to summon for all of these 5-star characters during the journey through Sumeru via the limited banner.

🍁(Waiting for Sumeru) @hxg_diluc 4 star:

Dori

Collei

Candace

Dehya

Yaoyao



Possibly 4 star:

Layla

Faruzan 4 star:DoriColleiCandaceDehyaYaoyaoPossibly 4 star:LaylaFaruzan

The leaked 4-star characters will also arrive soon, with a ton of new characters arriving for players to summon for. Several of these 4-star characters have been long anticipated, and many will provide a ton of value to a team. Genshin Impact players can look forward to these new additions as the Sumeru updates roll out:

Dori: An Electro Claymore user who can provide her allies with both health and Energy regeneration.

Collei: A Dendro Bow user who will deal large AOE Dendro damage in battle.

Candace: A tall Hydro polearm user, though not much else is known about her kit.

Dehya: A Pyro claymore user who looks to play a big role in the early story of Sumeru.

Yaoyao: A Dendro catalyst user who many players have been anticipating for years.

Possible 4-stars include Layla and Faruzan, though not much else is known about them.

JoQa @JoQatwt Some renders i made of the Sumeru characters



Credits:Hoyoverse and Festivity Some renders i made of the Sumeru charactersCredits:Hoyoverse and Festivity https://t.co/qOwrMoA5yf

Many of these characters will likely undergo changes during the multiple betas between now and their release, and players will want to keep an eye out for more leaks. With the massive land of Dendro arriving in just a few months, gamers will definitely want to make sure they are holding onto their Primogems until Genshin Impact's latest additions get released.

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a ton about the upcoming characters that are set to arrive during the Traveler's journey through Sumeru.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far