Genshin Impact Tighnari leaks: Elemental Skill, Burst, and passive abilities explained

Tighnari is the first 5-star Sumeru character that players will reportedly be able to summon in the upcoming patch 3.0 of Genshin Impact. He is also the first Dendro 5-star character to debut in the Sumeru update.

Tighnari is the Lead Ranger of the Dawson Rainforest in the Sumeru region. A new set of leaks have shared all the details about his Elemental Skills, Burst, and passive talents. Based on the leaks, the community has started referring to Tighnari as the "Dendro Ganyu." Here is everything players need to know about Tighnari's talents in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks reveal Tighnari's abilities and passive talents

Tighnari will be one of the first Sumeru characters to debut in the upcoming patch 3.0 update. He will share the character event banners with Collei (Dendro Bow) and Dori (Electro Claymore), who happen to be 4-star characters.

Tighnari is the lead ranger of the Dawson Rainforest in the Sumeru region. Dawson Rainforest could be the capital city of Sumeru, but no information regarding this is currently available. Tighnari is responsible for maintaining the ecology of the Rainforest and protecting pedestrians in Genshin Impact.

Charged Attacks

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains Charged attack (CA)



Level 1: Fires off a Dendro infused arrow that deals

Dendro DMG.

Level 2: Shoots (Flower Basket?) arrows, dealing Dendro DMG.



Upon hitting, it will summon 4 (Hidden Flower?) arrows that automatically home in on nearby enemies, dealing AOE Dendro DMG.

Tighnari has been referred to as Dendro Ganyu for his charged attacks. Similar to Ganyu, he has two levels for his charged attacks where level one will shoot a Dendro-infused arrow that will deal Dendro damage to hit enemies.

On the other hand, level two charged attacks will fire a "flower basket" of arrows which will deal Dendro damage when they hit enemies. On impact, level two charged attacks will summon four arrows that will track down nearby enemies, dealing AoE Dendro DMG.

Elemental Skill

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains Elemental skill (E)



Throws an object that deals ranged AoE Dendro damage and generates a field where enemies enter a state of "chaos".



Tighnari gains reduced charge time for his level two Charged Attack for the duration of his skill, or once he fires 3 Charged Attacks.

When Tighnari casts his Elemental Skill, he will throw an object that can deal AoE Dendro damage. The object will also create a field that puts all nearby enemies in a state of "chaos" in Genshin Impact.

For the duration of this skill, Tighnari gains a buff, allowing him to shoot level two charged arrows with a reduced charge time.

Elemental Burst

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains Elemental Burst (Q)



When these shots hit an enemy, they generate additional arrows that track down nearby enemies and deal additional Dendro damage.

When Tighnari casts his Elemental Burst, he will gather the force of all seeds and shoot arrows which can also track nearby enemies. The shot arrows will deal Dendro damage, and upon each hit, additional arrows are generated that have the same properties.

On the surface, the move sounds like Ninnguang's Elemental Burst "Starshatter," where she will gather and scatter gems that deal massive Geo damage as it automatically tracks nearby enemies. However, it is too early to predict anything until players can have a look at the Elemental Burst.

Passive talent

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains Passive talent - Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Sumeru on the mini-map.

As the lead ranger of the Dawson Rainforest, Tighnari possesses a lot of knowledge about the resources that can be found in Sumeru. This can be seen from his passive talent.

The passive talent allows players to discover nearby resources that will show up on Genshin Impact's mini-map. Genshin Impact players will have to keep Tighnari in the party to take advantage of his passive talent. Tighnari's passive talent is excellent for gathering ascension materials in the new Sumeru region.

