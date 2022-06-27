Genshin Impact leaks reveal Tighnari, Collei, and Dori's abilities

New Genshin Impact leaks have revealed the abilities and passive talents of upcoming characters in patch 3.0. Here is a quick summary of what abilities were leaked and what the article will cover:

Previous leaks have already revealed vague descriptions of the abilities, but the new leaks provide more concrete insights about Tighnari, Collei, and Dori. Players reading this in June can also expect the drip marketing of these characters to drop anytime in the next few days.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Leaked abilities of Tighnari, Collei, and Dori

Credible sources continue to surprise the Genshin Impact community with new leaks that reveal more information about Tighnari, Collei, and Dori. Players can take a look at their abilities and passive talents through recent leaks.

Tighnari

Tighnari is said to be a 5-star Dendro character with mastery over bow weapons in Genshin Impact. With long elf-like ears and a short stature, he is the lead ranger of the Dawson Rainforest in the Sumeru region.

Like Ganyu, Tighnari has two levels to his charged attacks. Level one charged attacks will shoot a Dendro-infused arrow, while level two charged attacks will summon four more homing arrows, which will deal AoE (Area of Effect) Dendro DMG to nearby enemies after the initial hit.

Here is a summary of his abilities and passive talents:

Elemental Skill: A throwing ability that deals ranged AoE Dendro DMG to enemies. The AoE also creates a field where enemies will enter a state of "Chaos." During this skill, Tighnari has a reduced charge time on his level two charged attacks or after firing three charged attacks.

A throwing ability that deals ranged AoE Dendro DMG to enemies. The AoE also creates a field where enemies will enter a state of "Chaos." During this skill, Tighnari has a reduced charge time on his level two charged attacks or after firing three charged attacks. Elemental Burst: Tighnari will fire homing arrows to deal Dendro DMG, which will create additional arrows that deal more Dendro DMG when they hit an enemy.

Tighnari will fire homing arrows to deal Dendro DMG, which will create additional arrows that deal more Dendro DMG when they hit an enemy. Passive: Mini-map will display the locations of all nearby resources. This passive is available only in Sumeru.

Collei

Genshin Impact players will finally get to see Collei as not just a manga character but also a playable character in patch 3.0. Collei was saved by Amber, and both of them share a close bond that has left a great impression on her.

Here is a summary of her abilities and passive talents:

Elemental Skill: Collei will deal Dendro DMG by throwing a boomerang to hit her enemies. Dendro DMG will be dealt when the boomerang is deployed and as it returns.

Collei will deal Dendro DMG by throwing a boomerang to hit her enemies. Dendro DMG will be dealt when the boomerang is deployed and as it returns. Elemental Burst: Summon a mechanical cat that explodes and deal AoE Dendro DMG. After exploding, the cat remains on the field, dealing more AoE Dendro DMG.

Summon a mechanical cat that explodes and deal AoE Dendro DMG. After exploding, the cat remains on the field, dealing more AoE Dendro DMG. Passive: Decreases stamina consumption for the whole party by 20% when gliding.

Dori

The final leaks revolve around the 4-star Electro character Dori, who has mastery over Claymores. The new Genshin Impact leaks showcase tons of off-field potential for Elemental-based teams. However, this could be too soon to predict as players haven't got their hands on the multipliers.

Here is a summary of his abilities and passive talents:

Elemental Skill: A turret is summoned, and the shots will deal Electro DMG. When a hit connects, turrets will generate more shots to track down nearby enemies and deal additional Electro DMG.

A turret is summoned, and the shots will deal Electro DMG. When a hit connects, turrets will generate more shots to track down nearby enemies and deal additional Electro DMG. Elemental Burst: A "Spirit of Lamps" is summoned that can heal the active character and regenerate their elemental energy for faster Elemental Bursts on demand. As long as the active character is connected to the spirit, it will deal Electro DMG to enemies.

A "Spirit of Lamps" is summoned that can heal the active character and regenerate their elemental energy for faster Elemental Bursts on demand. As long as the active character is connected to the spirit, it will deal Electro DMG to enemies. Passive: Dori has a 25% chance to refund any character and weapons ascension materials during crafting.

All the new abilities covered are still subject to change, so players should take them with a grain of salt until Genshin Impact has made an official announcement.

