Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Tighnari’s Ganyu-like ability and three new character skills revealed

A slew of new unverified Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have recently popped up detailing Tighnari, Dori, and Collei's kits. These new leaks aren't overly detailed, yet they still serve as a solid foundation for discussion. There isn't any gameplay footage to show for these three characters yet.

The leaker (UBatcha) also clarifies that they're considered [Questionable], so Travelers shouldn't take these Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks as facts. Some [Questionable] leaks have ended up being accurate in the past, while others have not.

Hence, there is a chance that these new Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks could be authentic.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Tighnari, Dori, Collei, and Dendro Traveler abilities

Tighnari

Tighnari can be described as an "EM - Dendro Ganyu". His Charged attacks have 2 levels and instead of the "bloom" that Ganyu has, it's extra arrows that track after hitting. His E/Q center around doing dmg and then enhancing the aforementioned tracking arrows.

The first Genshin Impact 3.0 leak to cover is the unconfirmed Tighnari Charged Attack. Tighnari has previously been leaked to be a Dendro Bow user, so this Charged Attack concept should be familiar to Travelers. It seems to be a mix of Ganyu and Yoimiya's Charged Attack. It has two levels like Ganyu, while it can track enemies like Yoimiya's if the player successfully hits an enemy beforehand.

This leak also states that Tighnari's Elemental Skill and Burst (the 'E' and 'Q') focus on damage and enhancing his Charged Attacks. There are no specifics regarding how much potential damage he can do with his abilities, just as there is no cooldown or other miscellaneous details (a common theme with other upcoming leaks).

Dori

Dori has healing in (at least) part of her kit where she also deals off field dmg, described as like Shinobu's E (Skill) without the drawback of losing HP

Current Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks state that Dori is a 4-star Electro Claymore user. This leak is the vaguest of the three character leaks, as it simply says she can heal and deal off-field damage without having to lose HP to do so.

Kuki Shinobu recently came out in Version 2.7, so it would be interesting to see how the two characters compare when more details come out on Dori's abilities.

Collei

Collei throws a huge boomerang and has a cute companion similar to Baron Bunny or Guoba etc

Boomerangs aren't really a thing in Genshin Impact, so this leak would be interesting if it were true. Collei has been leaked to be a 4-star Dendro Bow user, so players should know that it's not as if boomerangs are a new weapon type. Instead, it could either be her Elemental Skill or Burst.

This leak doesn't cover anything specific about the boomerang's properties. As for the cute companion, there aren't any details on that either. Collei does appear in the official manga, but she doesn't appear alongside a cute mascot character in it. She is a good friend of Amber in the manga and was known to have left for Sumeru alongside Cyno.

Hence, it makes sense for players to see her become playable in the new region.

Dendro Traveler

Dendro travellers spawns an object (Lisa's Q Style) that gets buffed when it infuses with 3 other elements. Those being:



Hydro -> Increases range of objects attacks

Electro -> Increases speed of objects attacks

Pyro -> Object explodes, similar to Pyro slimes.

The final leak worth sharing is about an old character. Every player has the Traveler, so they might be interested to know what the Dendro version is capable of doing. Current Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks suggest that the Dendro Traveler can spawn an object with unique interactions with Hydro, Electro, and Pyro.

There isn't anything like this in the current game, making it a very interesting ability if it were true. It's currently unknown if this is the Dendro Traveler's Elemental Skill or Burst. Likewise, it isn't known if it can be infused with only one of those three elements or if the player could somehow get all three benefits in a rainbow team.

