Genshin Impact Dendro traveler leaks: New element effects and other sneak peeks shared by leaker

Genshin Impact 3.0 will bring the release of Sumeru, along with the release of the Dendro Element. Once the Dendro element is released, players will also gain the ability to equip the Traveler with Dendro, giving them a free Dendro character as soon as the update arrives. Thanks to leaks, players have an early look at what the Dendro Traveler looks like, along with other effects like Vision swaps and the character page.

Players can get a sneak peek at the Dendro Traveler here and also get a better look at the upcoming version of the character.

Dendro Traveler revealed by Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks

Lumie @lumie_lumie A look at Dendro swap effects, colors, and the Dendro character screen. A look at Dendro swap effects, colors, and the Dendro character screen. https://t.co/MscaZ8dbmr

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have revealed a new look at the Dendro Traveler, giving players the chance to see their swap effects, colors, and character screen early. The Dendro Element will finally be released during the 3.0 update, and fans will be able to utilize it once they enter the land of Sumeru by swapping elements at a Statue of the Seven. Fans are eagerly looking forward to this element as it has been the only one inaccessible to players since the game launched.

Thanks to these leaks, players can see the new green coloration of the Traveler, along with the effects that occur when they are swapped to. The pulse from their chest resonates with the Dendro emblem, which is an exciting sight for those who have been waiting for the new element to release. The light of the Traveler's clothing glows with a soft green hue from the Dendro infusion, and players will want to get used to this new look as they travel through Sumeru.

Players can also get a look at the new Dendro character screen, and the new green background really stands out. Fans of plant-based abilities will definitely want to make sure they swap their Traveler as soon as they can, as Dendro will give them the chance to utilize new powerful attacks.

It's currently unknown exactly what the Dendro Traveler will wield in terms of Elemental Talents, but they are likely to be utility skills like walls of Dendro or AOE attacks.

Margrette @Margret13386053 @lumie_lumie Is that what the visions in Sumeru will look like? It's so pretty @lumie_lumie Is that what the visions in Sumeru will look like? It's so pretty https://t.co/0FfaJEOwQ6

The Traveler's unique vision shape has also been outfitted with the Dendro, allowing them to harness this unique energy for themselves. Currently, the shape of the visions in Sumeru is still unknown, but it is likely to be revealed during the 2.8 update, when gamers get their first taste of Sumeru from a new upcoming character. Sumeru is a massive region full of secrets to uncover, and Dendro will be the key to completing it.

Genshin Impact players will want to keep an eye out for further leaks about the 3.0 update, as the beta will likely reveal even more information about the upcoming Dendro Traveler. This new version of the Traveler could be even more powerful than any predecessors, and fans will definitely need their strength as they progress through the new land of Sumeru.

