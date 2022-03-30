Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Yelan's elemental skill, burst and talents revealed

Genshin Impact 2.7 beta testing has revealed a ton of details about Yelan's playstyle. The character was originally spotted in the 2.6 beta test with her signature five-star weapon, and players correctly assumed that she's a five-star Hydro user.

Leakers have now disclosed Yelan's kit, including her Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, constellations, and talents. From the looks of it, HP will be the most important stat for the upcoming character.

Here's everything to know about Yelan's playstyle in Genshin Impact.

Yelan's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact

Elemental Skill - Lingering Lifeline

With her Elemental Skill, Yelan rapidly moves and marks enemies in her path. When this rapid movement ends, the marked opponents get hit with Hydro DMG, which is based on her max HP.

The skill has a tap and a hold version. By holding, players will be able to sprint for a longer duration, and Yelan will also control her sprint direction. The cooldown is 10 seconds.

Elemental Burst - Depth-Clarion Dice

Yelan initially deals AoE (area of effect) Hydro DMG and then creates an Exquisite Throw. The Exquisite Throw is a unique damage-dealing mechanic that replicates Yelan's Normal Attacks during her Elemental Burst. It deals additional Hydro DMG that scales off her max HP.

Moreover, the Exquisite Throw deals Hydro DMG if Yelan's Elemental Skill explodes and hits the marked opponents.

The Energy Cost of the Elemental Burst is 70, and the cooldown is 18 seconds.

Yelan's passive talents and constellations in Genshin Impact leaked

Talents

When the party has 1/2/3/4 Elemental Types, Yelan's max HP is increased by 6%/12%/18%/30%.

When the Exquisite Throw from Yelan's Elemental Burst is active, the active on-field character deals 1% more DMG. This DMG buff increases by 3.5% every second, and the maximum buff is 50%.

Gains 25% more rewards from Liyue expeditions that last over 20 hours.

Constellations

C1 : Each opponent marked by Yelan during her Elemental Skill regenerates 7 energy. A maximum of 21 energy can be restored this way.

: Each opponent marked by Yelan during her Elemental Skill regenerates 7 energy. A maximum of 21 energy can be restored this way. C2 : Lingering Lifeline (Elemental Skill) gets one additional charge

: Lingering Lifeline (Elemental Skill) gets one additional charge C4 : Exquisite Throw from the Elemental Burst deals 30% more damage.

: Exquisite Throw from the Elemental Burst deals 30% more damage. C6: Significantly buffs Yelan's Normal Attacks. This constellation turns them into Breakthrough Barbs, and her Normal Attacks will be considered Charged Attack DMG, dealing 130% of their normal damage.

Just like every Genshin Impact character, Yelan's third and fifth constellations upgrade her talents.

It is safe to assume that Yelan will be an explosive Hydro damage dealer when she releases in version 2.7. Her kit looks promising, and players already have sky-scraping expectations.

