Everything known about Genshin Impact's Yelan and Kuki Shinobu so far

Genshin Impact has finally revealed the new characters expected to be released in version 2.7. Kuki Shinobu and Yelan are the two new upcoming characters in the game.

Fans might recognize Kuki Shinobu as her name has been mentioned in the game by a few characters such as Arataki Itto, Sayu, and Yae Miko. However, Yelan is a mysterious character as no one ever talks about her in the game. Here is all the official information regarding the two new units released by Genshin Impact.

Everything known about Genshin Impact's Yelan

A mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs



Yelan's identity has always been a mystery.

Like a phantom, she often appears in various guises at the center of events, and disappears before the storm stops.



From the image alone, Yelan is confirmed to be a Hydro character. However, her rarity and weapon type are yet to be disclosed, and players will need to wait until the 2.7 live streams for more official revelations.

Meanwhile, Yelan's true identity has always been shrouded in secrecy. She frequently shows up in various guises at the center of events and then vanishes before the storm passes. This can be proven by how there are no characters in Genshin Impact that talk about Yelan in their voice-over lines.

People with problems are looking forward to meeting her. Most of them believe she will assist them for some reason, and if she does not, they want her to be their ally.

The difficulty is that their opponents believe the same thing. Each of these individuals has encountered Yelan with a distinct name and identity, and each believes they can form a partnership with her. However, everyone has been kept in the dark.

Everything known about Genshin Impact's Kuki Shinobu

Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang



Kuki Shinobu was introduced as the Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang. She is an Electro character and appears to be holding a sword. However, her weapon has not been officially revealed yet, and she has the potential to wield other weapons.

Despite joining the Arataki Gang at a later stage, Kuki Shinobu is an influential person that transformed the entire gang. Following her arrival, the gang's commercial scope was extended to include legal counseling, business negotiations, banquet catering, and clothing customization, among other things.

What's more astonishing is that the idle Arataki Gang was able to produce all of the necessary certificates, all of which were signed by the same person: Kuki Shinobu. This second-in-command is claimed to have studied overseas and has close ties to the Tenryou Commission.

When strangers hear this, they are bound to have a lot of doubts. However, residents of Hanamizaka who frequently deal with the Arataki Gang are different, and they always seek her guidance on numerous topics without reservation.

Kuki Shinobu and Yelan are predicted to be playable in version 2.7. Players can start planning who to spend their Primogems on, especially since Kamisato Ayato will be released in a few days alongside Venti in Genshin Impact version 2.6.

Edited by Danyal Arabi