Genshin Impact 2.6 server maintenance schedule and update date for all regions

Genshin Impact version 2.6 will be up and about within two days, and players can start exploring The Chasm by then. Plenty of new content will be added to the game once the maintenance ends, and one of them is a new character: Kamisato Ayato.

Besides Ayato, two other 5-star characters will also be receiving their rerun banners. In addition, multiple new World Quests that will provide Primogems are also available. All these additions can be accessed after the server maintenance update in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.6 server maintenance and update date for all regions

All regions will have the same server maintenance schedule for Genshin Impact version 2.6. The servers will be down for a few hours starting March 30 at 6.00 am (UTC+8) until 10.59 am (UTC+8).

Fans can watch the countdown above to find out when the server maintenance will start without converting to their time zones. It will count down to 6.00 am (UTC+8) on March 30.

Players can also look up The Three Realms Gateway Offering event in-game to see the time remaining. The event will end right before the 2.6 update starts. Note that gamers won't be able to play the game once maintenance begins as the server will be down for the entire duration.

They need to wait until the maintenance ends before the server will open back up again. Following the previous patches, the update maintenance usually lasts for 5 hours. Travelers can see the countdown below to see when the maintenance will end.

It is worth noting that once the game is available, users can start their exploration in the new area of The Chasm, wishing on Kamisato Ayato and Venti's banner and more activities.

New additions in Genshin Impact version 2.6

1) The Chasm

The upside-down city in the underground mine of The Chasm (Image via Hoyoverse)

Once the version 2.6 update is finished, The Chasm will be available in Liyue. Players need to reach Adventure Rank 28, complete the Archon Quest 'A New Star Approaches', and the World Quest 'Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering' to unlock the underground mines.

2) New character

Kamisato Ayato's character teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Kamisato Ayato is the new 5-star Hydro character in version 2.6. His weapon is a sword, and he is dubbed as the highly accomplished head of the Kamisato Clan. His first banner will be available right after the server is up.

3) New domain

Artifacts in the new domain (Image via HoYoverse)

The Lost Valley is a new Domain that will be located somewhere in The Chasm. By entering the domain and defeating all enemies, players will obtain the new artifacts Echoes of an Offering and Vermillion Hereafter.

4) New weapon

Haran Geppaku Futsu sword (Image via HoYoverse)

A new 5-star weapon, 'Haran Geppaku Futsu,' is an event-exclusive weapon available in the next weapon banner. This sword is considered the signature weapon for Kamisato Ayato.

5) New enemies

Here are three new enemies in The Chasm of Genshin Impact:

Ruin Serpent Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter Floating Hydro Fungus

They were already introduced in the Liyue Diaries Volume 3 a few days ago.

More content will be added to version 2.6, and players will have fun exploring the new area and encountering many new creatures and treasure chests.

