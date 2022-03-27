Genshin Impact reveals 'Echoes of an Offering' artifact set as Ayato's signature kit

Genshin Impact has revealed a new artifact set that will be released in version 2.6, alongside The Chasm. One of the new sets, 'Echoes of an Offering,' is a signature artifact for Kamisato Ayato that can be farmed from a domain in The Chasm.

The bonus set effects will work well with Kamisato Ayato as a signature artifact set. The new artifact's set bonuses are ideal for characters like Ayato, who rely on their Normal Attack to do massive damage. Players can start farming for this set after the 2.6 updates on March 30.

Echoes of an Offering Artifact set for Genshin Impact's Kamisato Ayato

Genshin Impact released a new announcement today to introduce the new equipment in version 2.6. Echoes of an Offering is a new equipment set that can be farmed in the new domain of The Chasm.

Although the developer has not yet disclosed the precise location of The Lost Valley domain, players can expect it to be somewhere near the new area: The Chasm. Here are the set bonuses for Echoes of an Offering artifact:

2-Piece Set: ATK + 18%

ATK + 18% 4-Piece Set: When a Normal Attack hits opponents, there is a 36% chance that it will trigger Valley Rite, which will increase Normal Attack Damage by 70% of ATK. This effect will be dispelled 0.05s after a Normal Attack deals DMG. If a Normal Attack fails to trigger a Valley Rite, its odds of triggering the next time will increase by 20%. This trigger can occur every 0.2s.

The Echoes of an Offering set is designed for characters who do damage with Normal Attacks regularly. This implies that it may be fantastic for Kamisato Ayato, who is expected to be released in the same version.

It is also best for Kamisato Ayato because of his Elemental Skill, which enhances his Normal Attack damage and perfectly complements the set bonus effect.

The community has compared this new artifact set to the already available Heart of Depth artifact set in Genshin Impact. From the observation, both damage output is nearly identical, with Echoes of an Offering's RNG-based four-piece bonus allowing it to deliver slightly more damage on occasion.

Overall, Travelers can decide which artifact they want for Ayato, between Echoes of an Offering and Heart of Depth. The difference in damage output is minor. Thus, gamers should consider other considerations like team compositions, sub-stats, and weapons before selecting.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Srijan Sen