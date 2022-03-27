5 things to look forward to in The Chasm in Genshin Impact 2.6

The Chasm is scheduled to arrive in Genshin Impact 2.6, and it's unsurprising that many Travelers will be excited to see it. It's a region that players have been looking forward to for over a year, with many erroneous leaks stating that it would've come out long before Genshin Impact 2.6.

Fortunately, there is no question that it will finally make its debut in the forthcoming update. There are various reasons why a player might be excited to visit it, to which this article will cover several of them. They're not the only reasons, but they're among some of the most apparent ones.

Five things that Travelers should look forward to in Genshin Impact 2.6's The Chasm

5) Lore

Dainsleif will be seen again (Image via miHoYo)

There is a good amount of Travelers who are heavily into the lore of Genshin Impact. The Chasm already has some crumbs for lore enthusiasts to follow in the current version of the game, but there will inevitably be more for them to discover in Genshin Impact 2.6.

New quests, including a new Archon Quest (Requiems of the Echoing Depths), will shine some new light on this region. Any future event taking place in this location may also provide some further insight into The Chasm's story.

4) New enemies

The Ruin Serpent was seen in the 2.5 livestream (Image via miHoYo)

Enemies in this game often drop unique Ascension Materials, and new characters tend to need those materials to ascend fully. On the other side of the coin is the fact that it presents new challenges for the player to overcome, including a new boss (Ruin Serpent).

Some of these new enemies could always show up in the Spiral Abyss past Genshin Impact 2.6, so it's something to consider. Experienced Travelers should be able to vanquish any of The Chasm's enemies, so it's not something to worry about.

3) A new environment to explore

So many new areas to explore (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers know that The Chasm will arrive in Genshin Impact 2.6. The recent Special Program showcased some of it, although it was only a quick glimpse of it. Anybody who hasn't been following the latest leaks is in for a surprise when it comes to exploring this brand new region.

There is a good variety of areas for players to explore from what's currently shown. Past updates introduced gorgeous locations (such as Inazuma's many islands), so The Chasm will likely also impress players with its scenery.

2) New artifacts

The two artifact sets, as shown in the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact 2.6 will feature a new domain known as The Lost Valley. It will be located in The Chasm, and it will feature two brand new artifact sets:

Echoes of an Offering

Vermillion Hereafter

Both artifact sets provide +18% ATK as their 2-piece set effect. However, their 4-piece sets differ. Echoes of an Offering's 4-piece artifact set will synergize nicely with Normal Attack characters, while Vermillion Hereafter is intended to buff characters who hurt themselves with their Elemental Burst.

Naturally, Xiao is the best user of Vermillion Hereafter, and he doesn't have too many other artifact sets he would consider over it as of Genshin Impact 2.6.

1) More Primogems

Primogems can be used for Ayato, Venti, or Ayaka's upcoming banner (Image via miHoYo)

Sometimes, the shallowest reason resonates the most with a player. A new region to explore means that there will be new quests, chests, and seelies. Inevitably, that will lead to the player having more Primogems.

It's arguably the most important currency in the game, so it's not uncommon to see players rush through content solely to get more Primogems.

Ayato and Venti are on the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.6, and their popularity means that a bunch of players will try to pull for them. If one is low on Primogems and Intertwined Fates, then exploring The Chasm will be beneficial for them to obtain more of this precious currency.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

