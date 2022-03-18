Genshin Impact 2.6 update: New Archon Quest, Inazuma festival, Xiao and Ayato’s artifacts and The Chasm release date

With the 2.6 Special Program, Genshin Impact has made a lot of official confirmation on content that was already leaked on Twitter. The live stream revealed the event banners for the 2.6 update with Kamisato Ayato and Venti in phase-1 and Kamisato Ayaka rerun in phase-2.

The new update will witness a lot of people all across Tevyat traveling to visit Inazuma. Players will also get to explore the abandoned mines of The Chasm in the upcoming Archon Quest. Many familiar faces will meet players throughout the journey, including Dainslief.

Here is everything players need to know about the new Archon Quest, Inazuma festival, the new artifact domain, and the release date of The Chasm.

Upcoming content in Genshin Impact 2.6 including the Inazuma festival and more.

New Archon Quest

Male Traveler and Dainsleif (Image via Genshin Impact)

A new Archon Quest called Requiem of the Echoing Depths has been added to the Genshin Impact 2.6 update. Archon Quest revolves around The Chasm as players will have to investigate or explore the surface and underground mines.

It seems the Abyss is up to something and players will once again have to put a stop to their evil schemes. Fortunately, players will have some backup as they meet Dainslief during the quests who will join them during the exploration/ investigation.

Irodori Festival

The Irodori Festival is an Inazuma-based festival that will take place in the upcoming 2.6 update. The festival is being held to welcome all visitors as Inazuma finally opens its borders to other nations. Players will meet a lot of familiar faces coming from all across Tevyat to visit Inazuma.

The festival will bring tons of mini-games for players to enjoy, from taking pictures to fighting NPCs in sword fights and many more. Players will also have a chance to claim a free Xingqiu from one of the festival events in Genshin Impact.

New artifacts for Xiao and Ayato

New artifacts for Xiao and Kamisato Ayato (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will find a new domain while exploring the surface region of The Chasm. The new domain will best-in-slot artifacts for Kamisato Ayato and Xiao. The artifacts the new domain will drop are:

Vermillion Hereafter

Echoes of an Offering

Both of these artifacts have the same two-piece set bonus that provides an ATK+18%. With a four-piece set bonus of Vermillion Hereafter, when a character uses an elemental burst, they will receive a stack which increases their attack by 8% for 16 seconds.

When the character loses health, their attack will further increase by 10% with a maximum stack of four. A total of 66% ATK increase be acquired with this artifact.

Whereas, a four-piece set bonus of Echoes of an Offering has a proc system. When normal attacks hit opponents, there is a 36% chance to proc to gain a stack that increases normal attack damage by 70% of the character’s ATK.

The Chasm and its release date

Players get a detailed look at The Chasm along with its environment and enemies that reside inside. The Chasm is divided into two regions called:

Surface

Underground Mines

Both regions have different environmental conditions. While the former is very bright and easy to explore, the latter is filled with mobs and is too dark to explore unless players use a gadget called Lumenstone Adjuvent/catalyst. The gadget will act as a light source and help players traverse through the region.

New enemies in 2.6 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will also meet a new type of boss and new enemies roaming inside The Chasm. The enemies are:

Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter

Floating Fungus

Ruin Serpent

Players will have to wait till the new 2.6 update to explore The Chasm and fight the new monsters. The Chasm will be available right after the patch update goes live on March 30, 2022 in Genshin Impact

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Saman