Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ruin serpent location, first look, and more Chasm leaks

Genshin Impact version 2.6 will bring in a new region called The Chasm. Naturally, it will contain a new set of enemies, puzzles, mechanics, chests, and challenges.

The 2.5 livestream teased that a ferocious boss called Ruin Serpent will guard The Chasm. Players must defeat it to collect ascension materials for their favorite characters from the region.

Here are some leaks that have showcased the true size and location of Ruin Serpent.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks reveal the size and location of Ruin Serpent

Ruin enemies have become quite common in Genshin Impact. From different types of Ruin Guards to Ruin Hunters and Sentinels, players must be used to facing them in the open world.

However, Ruin Serpent is not just another Ruin enemy. The latest leaks have revealed that it is massive in size and much larger than a standard Ruin Guard/Hunter.

The upcoming boss is a complex machine made of metal, stone, and wood. The model sheets showcased in the 2.5 livestream have revealed all its parts.

To say the least, Ruin Serpent might be one of the most detailed bosses in the game. It won't be a surprise if there are some tricky mechanics that players will have to remember while fighting it.

The Chasm region in patch 2.6 will have several Teleport Waypoints and Statues of Seven, and leakers have also revealed that the new boss will be present in a dungeon located on the northwestern end.

Gameplay footage of the Ruin Serpent hasn't been leaked yet, but players can expect it to arrive soon.

Other new enemies and animals that will arrive in Genshin Impact version 2.6

It won't be an overstatement that the next update in miHoYo's action RPG will be loaded with a ton of content.

Apart from Ruin Serpent, these enemies will be released in the game on March 30, 2022:

Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter

Floating Moldbeast

Also, new animals will be added to the open world:

Bluethunder Marten

Lucklight Bug

It is worth noting that The Chasm will feature two separate maps. There will be an aboveground version and an underground version. Ruin Serpent seems to be a part of the underground variant.

Overall, The Chasm will be just one of the major highlights of patch 2.6. Players are more excited about Ayato, who will become playable as a five-star Hydro Sword character.

