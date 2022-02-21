Genshin Impact might introduce Cryo Abyss Herald soon, suggests datamined leaks

A new Genshin Impact leak may have revealed the addition of the Cryo Abyss Herald, a powerful new enemy who can drain a player's stamina with its abilities. Fans of the Spiral Abyss will definitely want to learn more about this new foe, as it will likely pose the biggest threat in the Abyss.

The Hydro, Electro, and Pyro variants of this enemy are some of the strongest foes in the game. The Cryo Abyss Herald would be a devastating new addition to the game's already strong lineup of Abyss wielders. Here's what's known so far.

Genshin Impact leaks: Cryo Abyss Herald revealed

Data about this new enemy was found in the files of the game's 2.6 beta. This powerful foe will likely have a similar appearance to its other Abyss wielding allies, so fans can expect another massive addition to the game's roster of enemies. These towering mages wield their elements with finesse, dealing tons of damage to an unprepared team.

dyl :3 @kamis9to they found Cryo Abyss Herald in the files this is it it's over they found Cryo Abyss Herald in the files this is it it's over

These foes are some of the toughest to defeat in the game, especially thanks to their second phase that begins once their health is depleted. When this stage begins, their health is replaced by an elemental shield that can tank tons of damage.

Players will have to destroy it using powerful reactions, and it can take tons of time from a great Abyss run. This adds up to making the Abyss mages one of the most feared enemies in the game.

On top of all of this, according to further leaks, the Cryo Abyss Herald will be able to drain stamina from players when it damages them.

Stamina is one of the most important stats in Genshin Impact, as it provides players with the essential dodge mechanic that is needed to avoid damage. It also powers charged attacks, which are used by some of the game's strongest characters. Losing stamina can have a devastating effect, and if this is true, the Cryo Abyss Herald will be an absolute terror in the Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact leaks continue to reveal new content coming to the game, and the Cryo Abyss Herald looks to be one of the most dangerous foes yet.

