Yelan and Shinobu release expected in Genshin Impact 2.7 update

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks have revealed that two new characters are set to arrive during the next update. Fans can look forward to both Yelan and Kuki Shinobu on the featured banner during this update.

Yelan has been the subject of several recent leaks, including her model and signature weapon. Not much is known about Kuki Shinobu's gameplay yet, but her lore can be found throughout Inazuma.

Players who have been waiting for these two to finally release won't have too much longer to wait. Here's what's known so far about their releases.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Yelan and Kuki Shinobu release revealed

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



The chars in 2.7 will be Yelan and Shinobu



Yelan - 5

Shinobu - 4

According to Genshin Impact leaker UBatcha, the characters arriving in the 2.7 update are Yelan and Shinobu. Yelan will be a 5-star Hydro Bow character, while Shinobu will remain a 4-star character.

It's unknown exactly what element Shinobu will be, but rumors have stated that she will wield the Electro element. Yelan has only recently been leaked, as her information was found in the 2.6 beta, and it's surprising that she will be releasing so soon.

Yelan wields the powerful Kirin Bow, a weapon once thought to be a new signature tool for Ganyu. Thanks to leaks from the 2.6 beta, however, it seems that Yelan will be its proper user and it will likely have some unique mechanics to benefit her Hydro Bow playstyle.

Yelan's unique design draws from elements of several regions, and it will be interesting to learn more about her origins as the update draws closer.

Kuki Shinobu leaks

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (192/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos [Datamined] [Spoilers] According to voicelines:



- Kuki Shinobu is the younger sister of Miyuki (NPC). Though they come from a family of shrine maidens, Kuki went on her own path.



- She took up several different trades, and studied in Liyue before joining the Arataki gang. [Datamined] [Spoilers] According to voicelines:- Kuki Shinobu is the younger sister of Miyuki (NPC). Though they come from a family of shrine maidens, Kuki went on her own path.- She took up several different trades, and studied in Liyue before joining the Arataki gang.

Kuki Shinobu is also set to arrive during the 2.7 update, though not much concrete information is known about her appearance. Model data has stated that she will use the teenage body type, which should set her around Xiangling's height.

She is a responsible member of Arataki Itto's gang who tends to be the one cleaning up his messes and getting him out of trouble. Many of her descriptions mention her wearing a mask, so players may be able to look forward to another masked character.

Daily Kuki Shinobu 🎀 @daily_kukininja It’s take a while and I finally found what yae say about shinobuuuuu she’s actually come from the shrine maiden family! It’s take a while and I finally found what yae say about shinobuuuuu she’s actually come from the shrine maiden family! https://t.co/MKELVpqxBC

Not much else is known about Kuki Shinobu, as even her Element hasn't been leaked yet. Players will definitely want to keep an eye out for any more information on this upcoming character.

Genshin Impact 2.7 is two updates away, but the first banner of this version may have already been leaked, with Yelan and Kuki Shinobu on their way.

