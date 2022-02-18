Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Kamisato Ayato release date, artifact, weapon, Gacha splash art and more 

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks have revealed a ton about Kamisato Ayato, from this release date to his splash art and his unique artifacts. Fans who have long awaited this character's release can find out a ton about him early thanks to these leaks.

Ayato looks to be one of the game's most unique 5-star characters, with a powerful set of abilities that allow him to deal a ton of Hydro damage. Players can see much of Kamisato Ayato's leaked information here, along with images and more.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Kamisato Ayato release date and more

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (192/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos



- Ayato is the first banner of 2.6. (



What we DON'T know:



- 2.6 Reruns. (Please wait for potential clues from Beta.)



Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks have revealed Kamisato Ayato's release date, as he is expected to be the first featured banner character of the update. What we DON'T know: 2.6 Reruns and the 5✰ weapon on rate-up with Ayato's signature.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks have revealed Kamisato Ayato's release date, as he is expected to be the first featured banner character of the update. This means he will be going live on March 30 alongside the update, so fans will only need to wait a month to get the chance to summon him.

Ayato is a powerful 5-star character, and players will want to make sure they have enough Primogems to summon him from his banner once the update releases.

Ayato artifacts leaked

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Echoes of an Offering



2pc: ATK +18%

4pc: Normal Attack (NA) has a 36% chance to proc (once every 0.3s) a buff that boosts NA DMG by 60% of ATK. The buff expires 0.05s after the next NA that deals DMG. If a NA doesn't proc the buff, the next NA will be 20% more likely to proc it. Echoes of an Offering2pc: ATK +18%4pc: Normal Attack (NA) has a 36% chance to proc (once every 0.3s) a buff that boosts NA DMG by 60% of ATK. The buff expires 0.05s after the next NA that deals DMG. If a NA doesn't proc the buff, the next NA will be 20% more likely to proc it.

Ayato's unique artifact set is known as the Echoes of an Offering set. This set will boost his ATK% by 18% when two pieces are equipped, and grant him a unique bonus that can provide some massive boosts to his Normal Attack Damage. Here's how it works:

Each Normal Attack has a 36% chance to activate a buff that boosts Normal Attack Damage by 60% of ATK%. This buff ends 0.05 seconds after the attack deals the boosted damage. For each attack that doesn't confer this buff, the next attack has a 20% higher chance to proc it.

This artifact set will mostly rely on a player's luck to deal the most damage possible, but if Ayato can consistently get lucky, he will deal massive amounts of damage with this set.

Ayato's unique weapon

Genshin Impact Guides @WorldOfTeyvat Kamisato Ayato Signature Weapon: Subject to change



[Passive skill description slightly shortened, due to design purposes] Kamisato Ayato Signature Weapon: Subject to change[Passive skill description slightly shortened, due to design purposes] https://t.co/0fjog53C8R

Ayato's signature weapon is known as the Haran Tsukishiro Futsu, though this name is subject to change throughout Genshin Impact's beta. This weapon is an incredible choice for Ayato, and it will provide him with a 12% Elemental DMG Bonus simply by equipping it.

It also has a 608 Base ATK and a 33.1% Crit Rate substat. This weapon has a unique passive that relies on teammates dealing damage to provide Ayato with a huge buff:

When nearby party members deal damage with their Normal Attacks, the character with this weapon equipped will gain a stack of Wavespike. This effect stacks up to five times, and each stack will increase Normal Attack DMG by 8% for 8 seconds.

This weapon is definitely suited to Ayato's unique swapping playstyle.

Ayato's Gacha art revealed

Ayato's Gacha art showcases his tranquil attitude as he wields his Hydro-infused sword on a backdrop of rippling water. Ayato showcases his sword mastery as he poses against the sparkling pool, and it is a very unique splash art.

It is definitely one of Genshin Impact's best Gacha arts, and fans won't be disappointed when they see it appear as they wish for Ayato on his banner.

Genshin Impact 2.6 will finally bring Kamisato Ayato to the game, and these leaks are proving that he is a very unique character.

