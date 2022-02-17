Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks reveal Yelan, a Hydro character with Kirin Bow

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed Yelan, an upcoming 5-star Hydro character who will wield the powerful Kirin Bow. Yelan was originally leaked several updates ago, but information on her was scarce.

Thanks to this recent leak, fans have finally gotten their first look at Yelan's in-game model. She appears to have a unique style that hasn't been seen before by many of the game's characters.

Official information on Yelan is scarce, but fans can find more leaked information below.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Yelan's in-game model revealed

アノニマス れいじん 💚 @anonsbelle I wanted to render Ayato first, but then SHE appeared! Please welcome Yelan to the Genshin family :>.

Thanks to all my friends who helped to get the stuff fast, and also @festivizing for his beautiful shader.



HD:



#Yelan #Leaks #Spoilers I wanted to render Ayato first, but then SHE appeared! Please welcome Yelan to the Genshin family :>.Thanks to all my friends who helped to get the stuff fast, and also @festivizing for his beautiful shader.HD: drive.google.com/drive/folders/… 💜 I wanted to render Ayato first, but then SHE appeared! Please welcome Yelan to the Genshin family :>. Thanks to all my friends who helped to get the stuff fast, and also @festivizing for his beautiful shader.HD: drive.google.com/drive/folders/…#Yelan #Leaks #Spoilers https://t.co/Hju3FwJ82u

Genshin Impact leakers found Yelan's model in the files of the 2.6 update beta, along with her element and weapon type. Yelan will be a 5-star Hydro Bow user, who likely won't be releasing until update 2.7.

Her playable data isn't in the game files yet, so fans, unfortunately, won't know anything about her kit until the next beta. Still, knowledge of her element and weapon type can help speculate about her kit.

tuna ☆ ye lan agenda @matchawishes you guys should know how badly I want kirin bow since day 1, I would skip thundering pulse if Yelan has a really good kit. you guys should know how badly I want kirin bow since day 1, I would skip thundering pulse if Yelan has a really good kit. https://t.co/SvjHi1asDX

As the leaks have pointed to Yelan utilizing the newly redesigned Kirin Bow, she will likely have a unique mechanic with her archery buffed by this bow. Many of Genshin's 5-star bow users have a special way to utilize their bow, be it Childe's stance swapping or Ganyu's powerful enhanced charged shots.

As a Hydro character, Yelan may have synergy with Ayato Kamisato, who might be released during the 2.6 update as another powerful Hydro 5-star.

These new Yelan leaks seem to debunk previous assumptions that she featured in Liyue's cutscene during update 2.1. It seems that Yelan will be a new character, though she may have ties to the last characters already featured in the game.

Players will want to keep an eye out for more Yelan leaks, though it's unlikely that any concrete leaks will arrive until a later beta release.

Yelan may not be releasing until Genshin Impact 2.7, but fans will want to watch for more leaks featuring this new 5-star Hydro character.

Edited by Srijan Sen