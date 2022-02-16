Genshin Impact server status: When will the maintenance end?

Genshin Impact's latest maintenance has just begun, with a 2.5 update to come after it completes. Fans who have been waiting to summon the powerful new 5-star character Yae Miko will finally get their chance once the update is live.

Players won't have to wait much longer for the maintenance to end, as they generally only last around five hours. One can find out more about when the update will go live here. Here's when the 2.5 maintenance will end.

Genshin Impact 2.5: Maintenance end time revealed

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.



View the full notice here >>>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail… Dear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.View the full notice here >>> Dear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.View the full notice here >>>genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail… https://t.co/MXeRWwaIzQ

Genshin Impact 2.5 is only a few short hours away, and fans can look forward to a huge update when it arrives. This update will bring players back to Inazuma to finish a ton of new quests, along with battling a dangerous new weekly boss. Here's a timer for when the update should be live:

This timer should be accurate for all regions, though the maintenance may end sooner than expected. Genshin's maintenance waits generally end before the actual five hours have elapsed, so fans should make sure to check back in around four hours.

If the maintenance does go longer than five hours, players can look forward to an extra 60 Primogems for each additional hour that the update takes.

What is coming during update 2.5

The 2.5 update will bring tons of new content to the game, with most gamers looking forward to the release of the powerful Yae Miko as a 5-star character. Yae has been a huge part of Inazuma's story since its launch and fans will finally be able to summon for her once the update releases.

There are also a ton of interesting events coming during this update, including a coffee-based event and one that will allow players to create their own Domains.

With all of this coming, players will definitely want to log in as soon as the update goes live so they don't miss out on any of the new content.

Genshin Impact 2.5 is finally almost here, and this update definitely won't disappoint.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul