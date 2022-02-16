How to update Genshin Impact 2.5 on PC and mobile: Download and installation guide

Genshin Impact 2.5 is arriving soon and players who want to play the update will want to make sure they download it as soon as possible. The downloading process is simple. Fans playing on PC and mobile won't have any issues installing it.

This update will bring a ton of new content to the game, including the powerful 5-star Yae Miko, along with tons of quests and events. Players can learn how to download it on their platform of choice here.

How to download the Genshin Impact 2.5 update

Manually updating Genshin Impact is simple and easy, and depending on which platform players are using, it will take a few quick steps. Opening the game through its launcher will prompt the player to update the game to the latest version for PC users.

The launcher (Image via miHoYo)

Once players click the update button, it will automatically begin downloading the latest version of the game. From there, they will have to wait for the maintenance to begin for the update to install.

Once this is complete, players can begin playing the latest version. This process shouldn't take very long, and it will mostly rely on the player's download speeds to progress.

How to update Genshin Impact on mobile

Updating the game on mobile is also a simple task, as fans will need to head to their device's application store and begin downloading it from there. Once this is done, they can open the game to download the update.

This shouldn't take too long, though the game will prompt players to download through their Wi-Fi connection as the updates can be quite sizeable. Players should ensure that their device can store the update before downloading it.

How to update on the console

Of course, the game also has a console playerbase. Updates on the console are easy. Select the Options button and then select "Check for Update." This will allow gamers to download the latest updates for the game.

Genshin Impact's latest update is almost here, and players will want to make sure they have it downloaded and ready before it goes live later today.

