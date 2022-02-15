Genshin Impact maintenance schedule for version 2.5 update: Date, time, and compensation revealed

Genshin Impact's 2.5 update will be arriving soon, and its maintenance is set to begin in a few hours.
The 2.5 update will bring a new set of quests and battles to the game. Fans who are looking forward to summoning the powerful Yae Miko will also want to start the update as soon as possible.
Luckily, Genshin Impact's maintenance schedule has been released, giving players the opportunity to prepare for the update in advance.
Genshin Impact 2.5: Maintenance schedule and compensation
Genshin Impact's latest update will begin its maintenance on February 16th at 6:00 AM (UTC+8). The maintenance period is expected to last five hours, though it may end a few minutes earlier.
Fans won't need to wait very long for the update to process, especially if they have preloaded it. However, it will likely be a large update as the game's latest versions have only continued to increase in size.
Fans around the world can consult this chart for maintenance start times:
American Servers: February 15th
- Pacific Standard Time: 14:00 to 19:00
- Eastern Standard Time: 17:00 to 22:00
- Central Standard Time: 16:00 to 21:00
European Servers: February 15th
- Western European Time: 22:00 to 3:00
- Greenwich Mean Time: 22:00 to 3:00
Asian Servers: February 16th
- Indian Standard Time: 3:30 to 8:30
- China Standard Time: 6:00 to 11:00
- Philippine Standard Time: 6:00 to 11:00
Maintenance compensation:
Fans can expect the usual 600x Primogem sum from this maintenance, with 60 more Primogems coming for each hour the update is delayed. However, fans are yet to acquire any of these extra Primogems, as the updates are usually prompt.
It is to be noted that once the maintenance begins, players will be unable to continue play until it is completed. With a ton of new content coming up, players will definitely want to make sure they are ready for the update.