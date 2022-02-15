Genshin Impact maintenance schedule for version 2.5 update: Date, time, and compensation revealed

Genshin Impact's 2.5 update will be arriving soon, and its maintenance is set to begin in a few hours.

The 2.5 update will bring a new set of quests and battles to the game. Fans who are looking forward to summoning the powerful Yae Miko will also want to start the update as soon as possible.

Luckily, Genshin Impact's maintenance schedule has been released, giving players the opportunity to prepare for the update in advance.

Genshin Impact 2.5: Maintenance schedule and compensation

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.



View the full notice here >>>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail… Dear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.View the full notice here >>> Dear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.View the full notice here >>>genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail… https://t.co/MXeRWwaIzQ

Genshin Impact's latest update will begin its maintenance on February 16th at 6:00 AM (UTC+8). The maintenance period is expected to last five hours, though it may end a few minutes earlier.

Fans won't need to wait very long for the update to process, especially if they have preloaded it. However, it will likely be a large update as the game's latest versions have only continued to increase in size.

Nabi 🦋 • 5 days @nvllera toot toot, 2.5 is really near and I know some of you are curious when maintenance starts so here's the list !!!



Many luck to people who'll pull for Yae Miko, and the weapon banner, xoxo toot toot, 2.5 is really near and I know some of you are curious when maintenance starts so here's the list !!!Many luck to people who'll pull for Yae Miko, and the weapon banner, xoxo https://t.co/fPbDDMKuhF

Fans around the world can consult this chart for maintenance start times:

American Servers: February 15th

Pacific Standard Time: 14:00 to 19:00

Eastern Standard Time: 17:00 to 22:00

Central Standard Time: 16:00 to 21:00

European Servers: February 15th

Western European Time: 22:00 to 3:00

Greenwich Mean Time: 22:00 to 3:00

Asian Servers: February 16th

Indian Standard Time: 3:30 to 8:30

China Standard Time: 6:00 to 11:00

Philippine Standard Time: 6:00 to 11:00

Maintenance compensation:

ThePotatoImpact - Genshin @ThePotatoImpact



#GenshinImpact Patch V2.4 is now live globally. Don't forget to redeem your 600 Primogems (including the V2.4 fix compensation) via in-game mail. Patch V2.4 is now live globally. Don't forget to redeem your 600 Primogems (including the V2.4 fix compensation) via in-game mail.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/ivOWw4wumz

Fans can expect the usual 600x Primogem sum from this maintenance, with 60 more Primogems coming for each hour the update is delayed. However, fans are yet to acquire any of these extra Primogems, as the updates are usually prompt.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is to be noted that once the maintenance begins, players will be unable to continue play until it is completed. With a ton of new content coming up, players will definitely want to make sure they are ready for the update.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh