Is Bennett C6 really bad in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact has a huge roster of characters, and Bennett is one of the game's best. He excels as a support, granting his team massive buffs and a ton of healing. Fans who need an all-around powerhouse should definitely utilize Bennett in their teams.

Constellations in the game usually provide a significant boost to a character's power, and Bennett's constellations are no different. However, his sixth Constellation is somewhat controversial in the community.

It offers a huge change to his Elemental Burst that may be more than players expect. Here's why it might not be great.

Genshin Impact: Is Bennett C6 good?

Sachen❓ @adilucfanboy I activated c6 on my Bennett back in November to buff my future Diluc, but my future Diluc hasn't come yet. Oh well, the 15% pyro dmg bonus is nice for my Yoimiya and Xiangling I activated c6 on my Bennett back in November to buff my future Diluc, but my future Diluc hasn't come yet. Oh well, the 15% pyro dmg bonus is nice for my Yoimiya and Xiangling https://t.co/JrpJTGLhd3

Bennett is one of Genshin Impact's best units, and he provides some insane buffs to his teammates thanks to his Elemental Burst. Many of Bennett's constellations are an amazing addition to his power as well, granting him more damage or even better buffs.

Unfortunately, Bennett's sixth Constellation brings a small nerf to his performance, depending on how players are utilizing him. Here's what it does:

Fire Ventures with Me: Sword, Claymore, or Polearm-wielding characters inside of Bennett's Elemental Burst gain a 15% Pyro DMG Bonus, and their weapons gain a Pyro infusion.

This effect grants all sword, claymore and polearm users a Pyro infusion while they are inside Bennett's Elemental Burst radius, which overrides any other infusions in the game.

This can result in many of the game's strongest characters dealing Pyro damage instead of their usual type, even in the case of characters like Ayaka and Keqing.

Chierb @ervnest Since I finally C6'd Bennett, I can finally do DPS THOMA Since I finally C6'd Bennett, I can finally do DPS THOMA https://t.co/Hcpxftjedj

This can interfere with many of Genshin Impact's strongest team compositions, as it can cause Elemental Reactions to be destroyed thanks to the Pyro infusion overriding the damage.

However, creative players have taken advantage of this to boost certain characters like Thoma and Diluc, granting them even higher damage. It can be tricky to utilize, but this buff isn't entirely bad.

However, fans should be wary of activating it, as Bennett's overall use-case is lowered when it is in effect.

Bennett's Constellation six may lower his overall viability as it takes away from his versatility as one of the game's best support characters.

