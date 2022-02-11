Genshin Impact 2.6 release date, beta test servers, and more details

Genshin Impact's 2.6 beta will be starting soon, and some fans will have the chance to preview the new version early. This also means that accurate leaks from the update will finally be released, giving the community a sneak peek at some of the upcoming content.

The game's new beta is expected to start on 18 February, giving players plenty of time to test out the new additions before they go live on 30 March. Fans can find out more about the new 2.6 beta here.

Genshin Impact 2.6 beta: Start time and more

dee @thomamylove_ im so impatient i want ayato leaks 2.6 beta doesnt start until feb 18th i hate it hereim so impatient i want ayato leaks 2.6 beta doesnt start until feb 18th i hate it here 😐 im so impatient i want ayato leaks

The 2.6 beta is set to begin on February 18, though it may go live at different times around the world. Fans who have gained access to the new beta will be able to experience and test the version early. This will give them a chance to point out bugs and find issues with the upcoming content. This also opens the door for leaks featuring new characters like Kamisato Ayato, providing the community with an early look at his unique kit.

Enviosity @Enviosity THE CHASM IS CONFIRMED FOR VERSION 2.6 IN GENSHIN IMPACT THE CHASM IS CONFIRMED FOR VERSION 2.6 IN GENSHIN IMPACT https://t.co/8dIklHZzDS

The 2.6 update will bring players to the Chasm, a new area near Liyue that will feature unique and mysterious terrain. There will be massive new enemies to defeat in this area, along with tons of puzzles to complete and treasure to uncover.

Players who test this area out will get a headstart on locating and completing some of the hardest quests. Fans will definitely want to prepare for a tough journey during the 2.6 update.

This beta will also help prove and disprove many of the game's most recent leaks, as many of them focus on the 2.6 update. Things like a possible Kazuha story quest, artifacts made for Xiao, or reruns of the game's most popular Anemo characters are all centered on this update. Fans will be able to get confirmation on many of these leaks thanks to information found in this beta.

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact's 2.6 beta will definitely be an important one for the community, and fans won't want to miss out once it goes live on February 18.

Edited by Siddharth Satish